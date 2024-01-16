Highlights The Indiana Pacers may need to trade small forward Buddy Hield in order to acquire an elite wing player before the trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors could be an ideal destination for Hield, as they are in need of consistent three-point shooting and have potential assets to offer in a trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers could also benefit from acquiring Hield to improve their three-point shooting and create a more dynamic offense, but it would require a valuable trade package.

After the first domino of the 2024 NBA trade season fell with OG Anunoby getting shipped off to the New York Knicks, many more deals are set to follow suit. The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards even worked out a deal.

As we inch closer to the Feb. 8 trade deadline, several teams will be in the market for an elite wing, one of which is the Indiana Pacers. To do so, however, they'd likely need to part ways with their current small forward and three-point specialist, Buddy Hield, who's reportedly being shopped around.

Whether the Pacers include him directly in a deal for a star, or he gets moved around to a potential third team in a deal, the likelihood that he remains in Indiana diminishes daily. As teams sort through their needs and the assets they have to fill them, GIVEMESPORT lists three ideal destinations that would allow Hield to thrive.

Toronto Raptors

Potential package: Pascal Siakam for Hield, Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker

Two things can be true: the Toronto Raptors' future with Pascal Siakam remains murky, and the team desperately needs some better three-point shooting. Granted, Siakam has improved his shot mightily since the start of the season — his three-point percentage rose from 17.9 percent in November to 53.3 in January — but the Raptors need some consistent shooting if they want to thrive with Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett as the core three players.

Buddy Hield – 2023-24 Hot Zones Zones Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Left Corner 3 33 45.5 Left Center 3 125 38.4 Center 3 69 33.3 Right Center 3 47 40.4 Right Corner 3 424 44.1 Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

Should Siakam get traded, it could be to Indiana, who have been coveting a wing to help star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. In a prospective deal, it's pretty much guaranteed that Hield would be included. His $19.3 million contract, which is also expiring, would be needed to balance the books on the trade, but it would also clear some wing space for the Cameroonian wing to operate in.

Given Hield could also walk at season's end, much like Siakam, he wouldn't be the prized possession of the deal. Those honors would go to Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin, who could both help flesh out Toronto's frontcourt situation following Jakob Poeltl's injury and Precious Achiuwa's departure to New York.

Los Angeles Lakers

Potential package: Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, 2026 first-round pick

Before moving on to the details of this trade, it's worth making one thing clear: the Los Angeles Lakers need Hield more than the Pacers would feel enticed to take this deal. However, if the Lakers make their 2026 pick unprotected, it could be a valuable trade chip that could be a facilitator in acquiring the wing they need.

Gabe Vincent, who's been sidelined for nearly the entire season thus far, could be beneficial to a team that needs a long-term backup guard, while Rui Hachimura is a capable rotation player who's proven on defense and provides a good shot.

Should a third team get involved, like the aforementioned Raptors, they could sweeten a deal by sending a draft pick they don't control over and minimizing the long-term damage dealt by trading for a player whose future in the city is uncertain.

Let's say all this works out, the Lakers would get a career 40.1 percent shooter from deep who can help spread the floor on a team burdened with far too many forwards who live in and around the paint. He wouldn't quite solve their playmaking shortage, but if either LeBron James or D'Angelo Russell could find him open in the corners, it could create a whole new wave of offense for a team that's become boringly predictable.

Los Angeles Lakers – 2023-24 Shooting Stats Players 3PT% Percentage of Points (3-Pointers) D'Angelo Russell 39.0 42.2 LeBron James 39.0 20.9 Anthony Davis 32.6 4.3 Austin Reaves 34.4 30.4 Rui Hachimura 37.0 28.2 Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

The Lakers feature several competent shooters, but aside from Russell, none of the players truly rely on the three-point shot more than they have to. 65.4 percent of Hield's points come from three-pointers, and his role in Los Angeles would be to simply get open and drain shots. In the team's effort to bolster their three-point shooting, this trade would allow them to keep their most desired possessions.

There are a lot of "ifs" necessary to make this trade happen, but it would be one that the Lakers would benefit from instantly.

Orlando Magic

Potential package: Hield, TJ McConnell, Isaiah Jackson for Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, Moritz Wagner

As of the time of writing, the Orlando Magic rank 29th in the league in three-point field goal percentage (34.2). Their best three-point shooter is Joe Ingles, who shoots 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, while Wendell Carter Jr., who has been limited to just 14 games thus far, trails just behind him with 40.0 percent. As such, they'll need to improve on that front if they want to succeed in the playoffs.

Once you get to the team's offensive heavyweights, things get a bit more murky. Paolo Banchero has improved his shot, bringing his three-point efficiency up to 35.6 percent from 29.8 in his rookie season. Franz Wagner, however, hasn't been as impactful.

In fact, he's gotten worse from beyond the arc, with his three-point field goal percentage down from 36.1 percent a season ago to 28.8 this go-around.

Orlando Magic – 2023-24 Shooting Stats Categories Stats League Rank 3PT% 34.2 29th % of FGA (3PT) 36.3 24th % of Points (3PT) 28.9 28th % of 3PT Made Assisted 89.1 7th % of 3PT Made Unassisted 10.9 24th Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

Given the paltry shooting numbers of the team's most prominent players, trading for Hield could give the starting five a major boost, even if it comes at the expense of some defensive-minded players. A trade between the Magic and the Pacers wouldn't be a blockbuster, per se. There wouldn't be any All-Star caliber players getting moved around, but a deal would address both teams' needs.

In exchange for Hield, the Magic would have to send Gary Harris, who's in the midst of a shooting slump, defensive stopper Jonathan Isaac, and center Moritz Wagner. Harris, despite shooting 33.3 percent from deep this season, could find his form again in Indiana, while Isaac would help compensate for Indiana's near league-worst defense (119.5 defensive rating). Wagner, the final piece, could be a decent backup behind center Myles Turner.

To make the money work, the Pacers would also have to send TJ McConnell and Isaiah Jackson, both of whom could help the Magic in limited roles off the bench.

In any case, this trade allows both teams to solve some of their problems without having to give up a lot. It's a low-risk, high-reward payoff for both the Magic and the Pacers.