Kayla Harrison dominated in her UFC debut when she earned a second-round submission of former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 300. The former Olympian and former two-time PFL champ was a betting favorite heading into the match-up but critics wondered if her drastic weight cut or new promotion jitters might play a part in her performance. It turns out, neither did and she delivered a highlight reel moment.

After the bout, she took the microphone and called for a title shot, to happen by the end of the year. “I want my title next, that’s what I came over here for, one thing and one thing only. I don’t care if it’s Raquel [Pennington], I don’t care if it’s Julianna [Pena], by the end of the year, I will be UFC champion."

We aren't sure that's what she'll get next, but here are three potential options for her sophomore appearance in the cage.

Could Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison be Next?

Amanda Nunes is the undeniable WMMA GOAT. She's defeated Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey and Holm, among others. She's also the first and only double champion in the women's divisions holding titles in featherweight and bantamweight. If Harrison wants to be the real deal, she needs to beat Nunes. And that's not so far-fetched an idea. Even though Nunes is retired, she tweeted after the fight and seemed eager to return to test her skills against Harrison and even posted a video of her watching Harrison's post-fight speech and waiting for her name. In her post-fight backstage interview, Harrison was keen to take on anyone, even Nunes. And UFC CEO Dana White was also in on the potential match-up.

"I like it,” White said during the post-fight press conference. "I thought she retired too soon anyway. I like that she is intrigued by this fight, I love it. And I love Amanda. Her and I have an incredible relationship and I think she is the greatest of all time in woman’s combat sports."

He continued, “If Kayla can get in there and win a title, it would absolutely be fun to see her (Nunes) come back to try to win it again." One of the potential ideas thrown at both Harrison and White was a potential MBF title for the pair to compete for. White seemed to want to hold a more traditional fight for them, but Harrison was game for whatever might be next.

Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison is Another Option

Peña is a former champion and not booked for a fight right now

Another name that Harrison could face next would be former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña. This fight is the least exciting of the three match-ups but still makes a lot of sense. Some feel that Harrison hasn't done enough to prove herself ready for a UFC title shot. That's where Peña could come in. If Harrison could beat two former champions back-to-back that would be a huge reason to give her a shot at the champion.

It might be difficult to make the fight though as it's thought that Peña will get the next shot at the champion. Perhaps Harrison could fight the winner of the next bantamweight title fight, whoever that might be.

Is Kayla Harrison Ready to Fight Raquel Pennington After Just One Win?

Raquel doesn't think Kayla is ready for a title shot

The obvious next match-up for Harrison is an immediate title shot versus the reigning champion, Raquel Pennington. Right now the champ isn't booked and if White wants to make the Nunes vs. Harrison fight work, he needs Harrison to have a belt. This is the quickest route to making that superfight happen.

The pair even had a public back-and-forth where Harrison accused Pennington of running from her and being "scared sh*tless" to fight her. Pennington said Harrison would need to fight and beat someone like Pena for her to be deserving of a shot at the title.

“I think that my record speaks for itself.” Harrison told MMA Junkie in the lead-up to UFC 300. “So that’s kind of hard to argue with. I think that if I go out and make a statement, that’s going to be hard to argue with. I don’t know Raquel’s record, but I’m assuming that there were losses mixed in, like she probably got close, and then she lost. That’s her journey.”

We'll have to wait to see what the UFC brass decides to do with Harrison in the coming months.