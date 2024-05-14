Highlights Vasiliy Lomachenko recently scored one of the most impressive victories of his entire career.

Against George Kambosos, Lomachenko — at 36 years old — scored a late knockout win.

He now has a number of high profile options, and every possible opponent he could face would surely satisfy the most ardent of fight fans.

Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring on May 11 in dominant fashion against George Kambosos Jr. The Ukrainian put on a phenomenal performance and looked like he hadn't lost a step despite not having fought in almost a year, but the biggest question coming out of the fight is this: 'Who's next?' Today we look through three potential opponents for 'Hi-Tech' to fight next.

Related Vasiliy Lomachenko Stops George Kambosos to Become World Champion The former two-time Olympic champion dominated from start to finish in Perth.

1. Gervonta Davis

Professional boxing record: 29-0

There are two opponents who stand out above the rest when it comes to opponents for Vasiliy Lomachenko, and one of them is Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. The possibility of a unification bout between Lomachenko and Davis depends on the result of 'Tank's' next fight against Frank Martin which takes place next month on June 15 and if Davis is successful, as many people are predicting going into the fight, then the talk of a fight between the two will inevitably start to gather pace and 'Tank' will no doubt build heavily towards the fight on social media which is something he has been doing already.

In a now deleted post on X, following Lomachenko's win over Kambosos, Davis claimed that the Ukranian is next if he manages to get past Frank Martin.

The fact that Davis deleted the post could mean one of two things — he is simply planting the seeds and trying to gain interest in a future fight, or the fight is already in the works, and he received backlash from someone behind the scenes for putting that information out there.

Lomachenko vs Davis would be one of the most intriguing fights to make in boxing simply because of the clash of styles between the two. 'Tank' being the powerful, one-punch knockout artist who has the power to take anyone out and Lomachenko being the slick and smooth technician would make for one of the best and most anticipated fights in the lightweight division.

Related Gervonta Davis Reveals DMs to Ryan Garcia About Drugs Tests Gervonta Davis has posted DM's between himself and Ryan Garcia following the news of Garcia's positive drugs test.

Shakur Stevenson

Professional boxing record: 21-0

A fight against Shakur Stevenson is the other huge option for Lomachenko going forward. Like 'Tank,' Stevenson currently has a fight booked against Artem Harutyunyan, but he is expected by many to come out of that bout successfully. The thing which makes a fight between Stevenson and Lomachenko much more likely than Lomachenko against Davis is the fact that both are represented by promoter Bob Arum at Top Rank. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Arum stated that if the Ukranian was successful in his fight, which he was, and Stevenson manages to get past Harutyunyan, a fight would likely be made for the fall between the two.

“If Lomachenko wins and Shakur, who is scheduled to fight in July wins, then for the fall to do a Lomachenko-Shakur fight, every serious boxing fan will be watching that in awe between two great technicians fighting for a unified title."

If this fight was to happen, it probably wouldn't have the same hype around it as a Lomachenko vs Davis fight would have, but it would be special to watch as they are two of the most technically gifted fighters of their generation.

Emanuel Navarette

Professional boxing record: 38-1-1

Emanuel Navarette is another option for Lomachenko's next fight. Navarette fights this weekend against Denys Berinchyk, and Lomachenko's promoter, Bob Arum mentioned Navarette among some other names who could face the Ukranian next.

Navarette is a big favourite going into his fight this weekend against Berinchyk and if the fight goes down how most people expect it to, then it would set up a huge unification bout with 'Hi-Tech.' Navarette can become a four weight world champion this weekend and would be presented and viewed as a very legitimate challenger to Lomachenko's titles. The Mexican has a very awkward style which could cause many problems for the Ukranian, but it is not his awkward style which is his opponents' main worry when fighting him. Navarette, like many Mexican boxers, is as tough as they come and doesn't stop fighting until he physically can't anymore. This is a huge advantage for him, as Lomachenko is a fighter who very much breaks down fighters as the fight goes longer.

Like with Stevenson, Navarette is also promoted by Bob Arum so it would make future negotiations relatively simple.

With Lomachenko being the newly crowned IBF lightweight champion, he will have an even bigger target on his back than he had before.