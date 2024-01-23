Highlights Alex Caruso is a highly sought-after player in the trade market due to his defensive skills and good value contract.

There is a ton of speculation as to what the Chicago Bulls will do at the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. Bulls star Zach LaVine became a hot name in the trade market after Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that he and the Bulls were open to trade discussions that would send the star shooting guard out of Chicago.

This, along with their 5-14 start to the season, sparked the belief around the NBA that they were going to blow it up at some point this season. With the news, several Bulls, including LaVine's co-stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic also entered the rumor mill. But one name particularly stood out as perhaps the most sought-after player on Chicago's roster, and that is Alex Caruso.

Alex Caruso is a hot commodity in the trade market

Bucks, Pacers and Knicks eyeing 29-year-old guard

It's easy to see why Caruso became a hot commodity when the trade rumors in Chicago began floating around. The 29-year-old is a terrific plug-and-play option that just about any playoff hopeful or championship contender can put on their roster. He is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and has also become a terrific three-point shooter this season.

A career 36.5 percent three-point shooter prior to the start of this season, Caruso is connecting at 41.5 percent from beyond the arc in 2023-24 on decent volume.

Alex Caruso - 3-point Shooting with the Bulls Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 3-pointers made per game 1.0 0.8 1.7 3-pointers attempted per game 3.1 2.3 4.1 3-point percentage 33.3 36.4 41.5 Catch-and-shoot percentage 35.6 37.5 43.0

Moreover, Caruso is on perhaps the best value contract in the NBA. He is earning $9.5 million this season and is set to rake in $9.9 million next year.

However, Chicago is adamant that it has no intention of parting ways with the veteran guard. The Bulls reportedly continue to shut down any calls for Caruso and still see him as a respected and vital piece of what they are trying to build in the Windy City.

Nonetheless, a lot can still happen within the next couple of weeks. The Bulls could come to the realization that they are headed nowhere with this core and if they kickstart a firesale, they should get no shortage of offers for Alex Caruso.

Should the Bulls make Caruso available for trade, here are some potential landing spots for the All-Defensive guard.

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposal: MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson Jr., 2024 2nd round pick, 2027 2nd round pick, salary filler

Alex Caruso and the Milwaukee Bucks are a match made in heaven. The Bucks' most glaring need is a point-of-attack defender. Caruso just happens to be one of the best ones in the game today.

Milwaukee's fall from grace defensively is well-documented. The Bucks went from having the 4th-best defense in the NBA last season to the bottom 10 this year.

Milwaukee Bucks - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Categories Stat League Rank Defensive Rating 116.9 22nd Opponents' Points Per Game 120.6 25th Opponents' Field Goal % 47.4 18th Opponents' Fastbreak Points 15.1 23rd Opponents' Points In the Paint 54.0 25th Opponents' Turnover % 11.3 30th

And a lot of their defensive drop-off has to do with their dismal perimeter defense as a result of losing Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, and Jevon Carter in the offseason.

This Bucks team just has too many holes defensively and most of them are stemming from their lack of a point-of-attack defender. Just look at the stats above. They allow too many points. They're one of the worst defensive teams in transition, and they are the worst at forcing turnovers.

Despite the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, opposing guards and wings can just straddle their way to the basket because they don't have a reliable first-line of defense. The Bucks cannot rely on their elite rim protectors to save them every time, which is why they need a guy like Alex Caruso.

Trading for Caruso would help solve their issues defensively. He would instantly remove the pressure off Damian Lillard on that end of the floor and would allow the seven-time All-Star to expend more energy on offense.

Moreover, his presence would give the Bucks defense more resistance on the perimeter, while allowing Antetokounmpo to play safety and Lopez to serve as the last line of defense at the rim. Finally, his energy and hustle could help the Bucks force more turnovers and in turn, get them to run in transition, where Antetokounmpo thrives.

However, the issue lies with how the Bucks can get their hands on Caruso. Realistically, Milwaukee's chances are a long shot. If the Bulls do make him available, there are rival teams with better assets who can satisfy Chicago's asking price for the 3-and-D guard.

Perhaps the best the Bucks could do is a package headlined by MarJon Beauchamp and rookie Andre Jackson Jr. along with their two second-round picks and salary filler to get to Caruso's $9.5 price tag this season.

The Bucks would basically gut their future and youth. But for a team that is ready to win now, they need to go all-in in their pursuit to win as many titles as they can with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm.

Indiana Pacers

Proposal: Jarace Walker or Bennedict Mathurin, two future second round picks + another young player

The Indiana Pacers have already completed a blockbuster deal by trading for Pascal Siakam. Why not make another one?

Realistically, the Pacers have a good shot at trading for Alex Caruso because they have both the young and promising players and the draft capital that the Bulls would desire in a deal for the All-Defensive guard.

Indiana is capable of scoring on any team in the NBA. In fact, they are on pace to finish the regular season with the best offensive rating in NBA history. But just like the Bucks, the Pacers aren't stopping anybody on the other end of the floor, either.

Indiana Pacers - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Stat League rank Defensive Rating 119.5 27th Opposing Field Goal % 50.4 30th Opponents Points Per Game 123.1 29th Opponents' 3-point % 37.9 22nd Opponents' FTA Rate 0.306 30th

Acquiring Siakam should already iron out some of their issues defensively. When he isn't tasked to carry a team like he did with the Toronto Raptors, Siakam is an elite defender. His length and quickness makes him a versatile defender who can get out on the perimeter and switch on smaller guards. He also possesses great activity on that end of the floor and is terrific on the help.

With Siakam on board, Caruso could take the Pacers to another level. He won't be a game-changing acquisition. But he would shore up a ton of Indiana's defensive holes, especially on the perimeter.

Caruso would be an ideal player to pair with Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt. Haliburton isn't renowned for locking up opposing guards, and neither is his current backcourt partner Buddy Hield.

Caruso would also give this young Pacers squad more veteran mentorship and a culture-setter who will teach them how to win. The majority of this team hasn't tasted the playoffs. And with the former Laker, they get someone who has played a meaningful role on a championship team.

Acquiring Caruso could cost Indiana one of its young players. The Bulls could ask for either sophomore stud Bennedict Mathurin, who made the All-Rookie First Team last year, or this year's No. 8 overall pick Jarace Walker, who hasn't seen much playing time this season.

New York Knicks

Proposal: Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, Ryan Arcidiacono, two 1st round picks

Another playoff contender that benefited from the Toronto Raptors' recent fire sale is the New York Knicks. Perhaps they could take a swing at Caruso to further beef up their already elite defense after trading for OG Anunoby.

The Knicks have had the second-best record in the NBA since acquiring Anunoby. Their defense has been top-notch, despite losing starting center Mitchell Robinson to an ankle injury.

New York Knicks - January 2024 Stats Category Stat League Rank Record 9-2 2nd Defensive Rating 103.5 2nd Net Rating 13.6 2nd Defensive Rebound % 77.2 1st Opponents' Effective Field Goal % 49.5 1st

Nonetheless, Leon Rose and Scott Perry likely aren't done constructing this roster. The Knicks are still looking for winning pieces to get them over the top and help New York win its first NBA championship in over half a century. Caruso could be one of those said pieces.

Should the Knicks acquire Caruso, it would be extremely difficult for head coach Tom Thibodeau to keep the All-Defensive guard off the floor. Caruso would instantly become one of Thibodeau's favorite players because of his energy, tenacity, and hustle on the defensive end.

In this deal, New York trades Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two future 1st round picks to acquire Caruso from the Bulls. That may seem a lot, but if the Knicks want to get one step closer to winning a championship, they must cash in their assets, especially for a proven winner like Caruso.

This deal would still leave New York with enough assets to trade for a bigger star, should one become available down the line. While this alone would not necessarily launch the Knicks past the upper echelon teams like the Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers this season, Caruso's addition should build the infrastructure the Knicks need to contend for the foreseeable future.