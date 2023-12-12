Highlights Pascal Siakam is reportedly more likely than O.G. Anunoby to be traded by the Toronto Raptors before February's deal-making deadline.

Potential suitors for Siakam include the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers.

Trade proposals include receiving players like De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanović or Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles, along with future picks.

Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors continue to be the darlings of the ongoing trade chatter in the NBA.

And with the Raptors continuing to hover around a winning percentage of 40 — after having played .500 basketball last season — it feels as though turning the page from the final remnants of their championship run may be the right move.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Statistics Points 20.7 Rebounds 6.8 Assists 4.9 Field goal % 49.7 3-point field goal % 21.2

If they do end up going down that road, The Athletic's Shams Charania is hearing that Siakam is the more likely of the two to be dealt. Not only that — the longtime league insider has intel on which of the league's other 29 teams could make a play for the two-time All-Star.

"Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers are expected suitors for Siakam."

Operating under the assumption that those clubs are actually interested in making offers for Siakam, who's averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season, GIVEMESPORT has cobbled together a potential deal with the Raptors from all three.

Hawks shoot for a return to form

Raptors receive F De'Andre Hunter, G/F Bogdan Bogdanović and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2024 (via SAC)

After advancing all the way to a conference final in 2021, the Hawks have regressed back to the middle of the pack amid an increasingly treacherous East. However, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray continue to be one of the more intriguing backcourt combinations in the game.

Adding Siakam to their mix in the frontcourt could bring them back into the upper third of the conference table, and this deal may be enough to get it done.

Things could get cramped from a spacing standpoint, with both Siakam and Clint Capela sharing the court. However, the team's porous defense (which ranks 27th league-wide with a defensive rating of 118.8), would likely see an upshot.

Also, Siakam's ability as a ball-mover could open things up for a club that ranks in the bottom eight in the NBA in passes thrown per game (270.0).

Meanwhile, the Raptors get a good long-term piece in Hunter, a trade asset in Bogdanović, and a pick (the latter of which should be the jumping off point for any potential deal).

Kings go all-in on the title chase

Raptors receive F Harrison Barnes, F Trey Lyles, F Sasha Vezenkov, a first-round pick in 2026 and a second-round pick in 2025 (via POR)

Here's one that sees a former EuroLeague MVP and more making the trip northward.

The players coming back in this deal aren't as enticing as Hunter, but Barnes is a player who has been in demand during seemingly every trade deadline for the last three-plus years. Assuming he can maintain his efficacy as he moves toward his mid-30s, it's not difficult to envision Masai Ujiri flipping him for another first-round pick.

Additionally, the Raptors get a future first and a future second in the trade, while the Kings jump up into super-team territory with Siakam joining De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Pacers get their big two-way wing

Raptors receive G Buddy Hield, G T.J. McConnell, F Obi Toppin, a first-round pick in 2025 and a first-round pick swap in 2027

The Pacers and the Raptors perhaps make for more awkward trade partners given the former's status as a rising power in the East and their reliance on players that Toronto would probably want in a deal.

On the other hand, Indiana could dangle a breakout big man Obi Toppin, a sizable expiring contract and a first-round pick, as well as a swap.

As with the Hawks, Indiana's defense lags well behind its next-level offense (the team's defensive-rating of 119.7 is the third-worst mark in the Association). Positional differences notwithstanding, Siakam is a huge upgrade over Hield defensively, as he can guard multiple positions out on the court.

Siakam would also form a formidable duo with star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who's 12.3 assists per game currently lead the NBA. One of the league's most talented scorers in the frontcourt, the Cameroonian would fit in seamlessly with the NBA's top offense.

