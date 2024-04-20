Highlights Mauricio Pochettino faces several dilemmas after Chelsea were beaten in disappointing fashion by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Nicolas Jackson struggled in front of goal despite having an overall good game, meaning his future is in doubt as the club's long-term centre-forward.

Cole Palmer's emergence has created an unbalanced dynamic in the midfield and the Argentine boss will need to address this going forward.

Mauricio Pochettino was left scratching his head after Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. The Blues missed several glaring opportunities and were the better side for large parts of the game against a tired City side.

Pep Guardiola's men had gone through an incredibly tense 120 minutes of football against Real Madrid just days before the clash at Wembley Stadium, while Chelsea had a couple of extra days to prepare after their 6-0 thrashing of Everton in the Premier League.

It's been an underwhelming season by all accounts for the west London outfit and now any hopes of lifting silverware have faded, with only European qualification to fight for in the league. Even making it into the Europa League or the Europa Conference League for the 2024/25 season would be an underachievement for a club that has become used to lifting trophies for many years.

The result against City has highlighted some issues Pochettino will need to address going forward after some negatives outweighed the positives on the day. We've taken a look at three of these questions that could come the Argentine's way.

1 The Nicolas Jackson Conundrum

Jackson missed three glaring opportunities

Chelsea have been wasteful in front of goal in many games this season, and the loss against City only highlights this issue further. Christopher Nkunku has rarely featured since his move from RB Leipzig in 2023 due to persistent injury issues and Nicolas Jackson has been erratic at the best of times.

The showing at Wembley showed the good and the bad of the Senegalese forward. His involvement in the build-up play was superb as he used his physical presence and speed to give John Stones and Manuel Akanji a tough time throughout the game.

However, the issues came when the 22-year-old was tasked with putting the ball in the back of the net. This is what strikers are judged on, and the ex-Villarreal centre-forward fluffed his lines on three occasions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson has scored 10 Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season from 60 shots in total.

Firstly, he was sent through on goal in the first-half and even rounded City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega but forced himself too wide to get a shot on goal. Jackson also missed a point-blank header and a right-footed shot from inside the box as Chelsea failed to find the net. This will leave further question marks around the future of the forward in the Blues' attack and Pochettino will need to address this issue.

2 The First Choice Backline

Pochettino has chopped and changed this season

Chelsea's scatter-gun approach in recent transfer windows has left Pochettino with almost too many options to pick from. This has led to the 52-year-old switching his back four on many occasions and rarely sticking to the same backline from the previous game.

For the semi-final, he did stick with the defence that kept a clean sheet in the previous game, with Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella occupying the full-back roles and Thiago Silva partnering Trevoh Chalobah in the middle.

Gusto has been the first-choice option for the majority of the season due to Reece James' constant injury woes, but Cucurella has been in and out of the squad constantly. Ben Chilwell has often been favoured ahead of the Spaniard. The centre-backs have changed many times - and it's no surprise - as Pochettino has Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashille, Wesley Fofana, and Levi Colwill to choose from.

To gain some sort of consistency, the boss will need to pick the same four players at the back in more than two consecutive games. The action he takes will be seen in the upcoming Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates.

3 The Midfield Balance

Fitting all the best players in is a challenge

Pochettino has favoured certain midfielders across the season, unlike his defenders. Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer have all played in the majority of the Blues' games in the 2023/24 season, but this has created an issue.

While all four men are supremely talented football players, they don't necessarily suit the same system as one another. This again comes down to poor planning on the club's part as Caicedo and Fernandez often look to operate in the same spaces in the middle of the park.

Gallagher is perhaps the least technically gifted of the midfielders in question, but his industrious nature has made him a firm favourite in the eyes of his manager. During the FA Cup loss against Man City, the Englishman was played on the left-hand side of the midfield and at times he seemed to be slightly lost.

Palmer has been the standout performer of the season for the west London side, but most of his good work has come on the right flank. However, it appears obvious he would rather be playing in a central role and that's where his boss has positioned him in the past two matches. They can't all play in the centre of midfield, meaning Pochettino has to find the right balance in his engine room.

All statistics are courtesy of the Premier League (Correct as of 20/04/2024)