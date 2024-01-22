Highlights Kyle Kuzma is drawing trade interest from several teams around the league.

The Wizards are seeking multiple first-round picks past 2024 in exchange for Kuzma.

Potential trade destinations for Kuzma include the Kings, Mavericks, and Grizzlies.

Perhaps the biggest domino of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline fell when the Indiana Pacers swung for the fences and acquired All-Star forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. The trade winds are only about to get stronger as the Feb. 8. deadline inches closer.

There are still some intriguing names out there who could be moved within the next couple of weeks. One of them is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who has slowly crept into the radar of rival teams across the Association.

Kuzma is in the midst of the best individual season of his career, leading the Wizards in scoring and averaging a career-high 22.2 points per game. However, trading for Kuzma would warrant a hefty return. As such, several teams should remain interested in trading for Kuzma, even if the Wizards command a lofty price.

With Kuzma signed through the 2026-27 season, many teams could try to pry him away from Washington, and there's no shortage of teams who would love to have a skilled 20-point scorer on their team. With that in mind, GIVEMESRORT lists three teams who could offer the most enticing packages in exchange for the veteran forward.

Sacramento Kings

Potential package: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, 2026 1st-round pick, 2028 top-10 protected 1st-round pick

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been looking to make upgrades using Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, whose production has taken a dip this season. The Kings have all of their first-round picks from 2025 to 2030, which gives them a good chance to try and trade for a star in the trade market.

In this deal, Sacramento would offer Barnes, Huerter, Davion Mitchell, an unprotected 2026 first-round pick, and a top-10 protected 2028 first-round pick to acquire Kuzma from the Wizards. In addition, Sacramento would also get point guard Tyus Jones, who has also garnered trade interest around the NBA.

The Kings have been busy in the trade market but have yet to actually pull off a move. Sacramento reportedly intends to make upgrades ahead of the deadline to improve its chances of going on a deep run in the 2024 postseason. After putting together the best offensive rating in NBA history a season ago, their play on that end of the floor has taken a dip this season.

Sacramento Kings Offensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Category Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Offensive rating 119.4 1st 116.9 14th Points per game 120.7 1st 118.2 8th Field Goal % 49.4 2nd 47.7 13th

The Kings were reportedly in talks with the Raptors for Siakam, but they ultimately pulled out of discussions and lost the sweepstakes to the Pacers. They were also linked to another former Raptor, OG Anunoby, who wound up going to the New York Knicks. With two of their targets gone, they could shift their focus on trading for Kuzma.

Kuzma doesn't carry the same two-way ability that Siakam does, nor the 3-and-D prowess that Anunoby brings. Still, he is a gifted scorer who could complement the games of Sacramento's two stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis very well.

Kuzma would benefit from Fox's ability to attract the defense with his drives to the basket. Likewise, he would also thrive playing off of Sabonis' ability to make plays from the center position.

Dallas Mavericks

Potential package: Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy, 2027 1st-round pick

Another team that missed out on the Siakam sweepstakes is the Dallas Mavericks. They have reportedly been "keeping tabs" on Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, but Kuzma could also be on their radar soon.

Siakam would have obviously been the better target, but the Mavs never really had the proper assets to make a run for him. Kuzma, meanwhile, could be more attainable. Should the Mavericks trade for Kuzma, they could send out a package of Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, Jaden Hardy, and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick to Washington.

Dallas may not have the two first-round picks that Washington is commanding in a deal for the 27-year-old. But they do have an intriguing young prospect in Jaden Hardy, whom the Mavs can sell as an exciting young project the Wizards can develop during their rebuilding timeline.

Jaden Hardy Stats without Luka Doncic – 2022-23 NBA season Category Stat Points 15.6 Rebounds 2.7 Assists 2.7

The Mavericks have the core pieces locked down to contend for a championship. Luka Dončić is playing the best basketball of his career. Kyrie Irving is proving to be the perfect co-star next to Dončić. And most of their supporting cast have played their role to within expectations.

Nonetheless, they are still missing another piece to truly get them over the top of the Western Conference's upper-echelon teams like the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kuzma agrees.

Perhaps he is that "player away" the Mavericks need to get over the top.

Memphis Grizzlies

Potential package: Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, 2026 unprotected 1st round pick, 2028 top-10 protected 1st round pick

The Memphis Grizzlies emerged as another team linked to Kuzma. In this deal, they would send Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, a 2026 unprotected fist, and a 2028 top-10 protected first-round pick.

The Grizzlies have the assets the Wizards covet in a trade for Kuzma. Memphis owns all its first-round picks from 2024 to 2030 and has a total of eight selections in round one.

The Grizzlies' 2023-24 season essentially went down the drain after Ja Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury earlier this month. To make matters worse, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart also went down with long-term injuries that will keep them off the floor for at least a month.

Ja Morant – On/Off Stats 2023-24 Season Category On-Court Off-Court +/- 1.2 -6.0 Total Scoring % 58.4 54.3 Offensive rating 111.0 106.5 Defensive rating 111.1 113.6

With that, the Grizzlies could look to re-tool ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. And they could kickstart that process by trading for Kuzma and establishing him in Memphis for half a season. He would give Memphis added firepower and versatility on the wings and his ability to space the floor would complement Morant's game well.

The versatile forward's arrival would give head coach Taylor Jenkins a variety of lineup options. Kuzma could play as a small-ball four and be paired with Jaren Jackson Jr. or Steven Adams, or he could play the three-position alongside the two big men, in case Jenkins goes with a super-sized frontcourt.