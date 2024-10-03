There are at least three reasons why the UFC 309 headline fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic is terrible, no good, and very bad for mixed martial arts as a whole. The fight does a disservice to the sport, the UFC, the fighters, and the fans, even though it tops a big pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, next month.

Related Terence Crawford Reveals Talks With Conor McGregor Over Two-Fight Deal Terence Crawford reveals the talks he had with Conor McGregor over a two-fight deal.

It Holds Up The Heavyweight Division

The fight would be fine if the UFC championship were not on the line

Jon Jones is the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez of mixed martial arts.

In boxing, Canelo is one of the most popular fighters in the entire sport, and the de facto face of boxing since Floyd Mayweather retired. Canelo has all the major world championship belts at super middleweight. However, he seemingly refuses to engage David Benavidez — easily his biggest challenge — in a fight.

Jones is that guy in MMA. He refuses to fight his own biggest challenge, Tom Aspinall. Instead, he's taking on Stipe Miocic — a once-great fighter, sure. But someone who has not competed since 2021 and has no wins over anyone ranked in the top-10.

Jones himself last fought in March, 2023, when he defeated Ciryl Gane in lightning-quick fashion to win the UFC heavyweight championship. Though it's 18 months later, Jones has failed to defend the title. This has led to a hold-up in the heavyweight division as Jones is essentially keeping the belt hostage.

He's an inactive fighter, and he's shirking the responsibilities that come with being a great champion.

If the heavyweight championship were not on the line, it would be a fine fight between two all-time great fighters. Instead, it just creates a mess.

2:17 Related Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Earnings Leaked Back in 2023, Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC earnings were leaked, and it showed some fascinating insight.

It Continues to Leave Tom Aspinall in The Lurch

The British banger is the interim champion and overdue his shot at the full title

The mess the above situation has caused at heavyweight has led to Tom Aspinall effectively being parked on the sidelines.

Aspinall won the heavyweight interim title when he finished Sergei Pavlovich in the first round of a fight last year. Normally, the interim title is a temporary honor, and guarantees the incumbent with a shot at the full championship rather quickly. That has not been the case with Aspinall, though, as he continues to wait on the sidelines.

The British puncher even defended the interim title, which is unheard of, in July. All while the full champion waited to take on Miocic, an inferior challenge in 2024. If the champion is injured, an interim defense is permissable. However, with Jones not even injured this year, and fit and able to fight a different opponent, it creates a pointlessness to the sport, and the organization.

Tom Aspinall's wins since last Jon Jones fight Curtis Blaydes First round KO July 2024 Defended interim title Sergei Pavlovich First round KO November 2023 Won heavyweight interim title Marcin Tybura First round KO July 2023 Heavyweight

It Sucks Momentum Out of The Sport

The UFC has had a big year but this is a fight that won't be remembered

The UFC has had a banner year thanks to the awesome fights at the UFC 300 anniversary show, and extraordinary production at UFC Noche, which GIVEMESPORT attended at The Sphere in Las Vegas. We were left impressed that night with what the UFC conjured up at a start-of-the-art $2.3 billion venue. UFC boss Dana White even told us he'd spent more than $20 million on production alone to make that event a success.

The UFC's annual event at Madison Square Garden is a celebration every year of combat sports featuring icons like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal. There are notable fights on the card in 2024, like Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler, and Bo Nickal returning at middleweight against Paul Craig.

But a main event between one pound-for-pound guy who's not fought in 18 months, and another who was last seen three years ago, sucks the momentum out of the big year that the UFC has had. It is likely this main event will be the UFC's most forgettable of 2024.