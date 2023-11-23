Highlights The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to dominate the Eastern Conference and contend for the title this season.

After a hot start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to dominate the Eastern Conference and contend for the title by the end of the year. They have been the clear favorites to come out of the conference from the get-go, thanks to their uber-talented rosters.

There were a number of questions for both teams as they entered the new season, especially amid all the changes they made and issues they faced before the campaign even started.

For the Celtics, fans and experts alike were concerned about how they would operate after losing the heart and soul of the team in Marcus Smart. Boston had to part ways with the former Defensive Player of the Year in order to acquire Kristaps Porzingis and form a Big 3 alongside Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

As for the Sixers, the James Harden drama hovered over their heads throughout the preseason and the start of the campaign. He was brought to Philly by Daryl Morey to get that superstar-level talent to help Joel Embiid, but with his desire to leave, all their efforts to get him were going to be wasted.

Fortunately for both sides, all those issues have been resolved. Porzingis has been a seamless fit for the Celtics as they are now thriving, while Harden’s departure after being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers has been a blessing in disguise with Tyrese Maxey working his way to superstar status.

Both the Celtics and Sixers have already met twice this season and split those meetings with one win each, further intensifying their battle for the top spot in the East. Having said that, though, Boston did win their second meeting in a more convincing way — all while missing both Brown and Porzingis.

By the looks of it, the Celtics appear to have the advantage over the Sixers. Although it’s still a bit early to say anything for certain, as things currently stand, here’s why Boston is more likely to win the East over Philly.

The Celtics are less injury-prone

Last season, the Celtics used a lineup with Marcus Smart running point, Brown and Tatum manning the forward spots, and Robert Williams II playing center. While that lineup helped them attain postseason success, Boston’s moves over the offseason reflected the identity that head coach Joe Mazzulla wants to instill into his squad.

The additions of Holiday and Porzingis, though, meant that Boston would have to contend with the former’s age and the latter’s well-known history with injuries. As seen in his time playing for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, Porzingis missed a lot of games after suffering various injuries, limiting his impact on the court in the process. Meanwhile, Holiday’s athletic prime is clearly behind him after turning 33 years old in June.

Even if that’s the case, the Celtics have more than enough talent to hold the team down if their two new acquisitions miss some games. Having Tatum and Brown in the lineup is sufficient to carry Boston, especially against the bottom-feeding teams in the NBA.

Of course, the same can’t be said about the 76ers and their roster. So much hinges on their franchise player, Joel Embiid, an All-Star big man — and reigning NBA MVP — with an extensive injury history. If he goes down, especially during the last stretch of the regular season or into the playoffs, the Sixers’ chance of becoming champions will be gone.

Sure, Maxey is taking the leap this season, and his performance elevates Philadelphia as a whole. But unlike the Celtics, there’s no one else on the roster who can replicate what Embiid does if he is to sit out. In this regard, Boston has the edge when it comes to injuries, as they have more guys who can carry the slack if one of their starters gets injured.

The Celtics are more experienced

As it stands, Philadelphia’s 118.2 offensive rating is fourth in the entire league, placing them at an elite level when compared to most NBA teams. Thanks to Embiid’s reliable production, which has seen the All-Star big man average 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks, the Sixers are able to stand out from the pack.

Maxey, too, has been a resounding success for Philadelphia and one of the primary reasons why they’re surging in the Eastern Conference. Through 15 games, the point guard has been posting averages of 26.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per contest. With The Process and The Franchise finally working in sync with each other, the Sixers are shaping up to be contenders this season.

But aside from talent, experience is another important factor for a team to win a championship. Fortunately for the Celtics, they have that in spades compared to the Sixers. Holiday, in particular, won a ring in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum and Brown, meanwhile, have reached the Eastern Conference finals on two occasions, and have a single conference title to their names.

NBA statistics – Boston Celtics record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .598 112.2 107.8 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20 .667 113.3 107.0 Lost Eastern Conference Finals 2020-21 .500 114.0 112.5 Lost Eastern Conference First-Round 2021-22 .622 114.4 106.9 Lost Finals 2022-23 .695 118.0 111.5 Lost Eastern Conference Finals

Boston boasts a more talented roster

There’s no denying that the Sixers’ current iteration is the most promising version in recent years. Embiid’s MVP form has been unleashed, and Maxey’s leap is lifting the team as a whole. But when comparing Philly’s talent level to that of the Celtics, there’s little reason to believe the Sixers are better on paper.

Boston’s current roster for the 2023-24 season is stacked on all fronts. Holiday and Derrick White have the backcourt locked down, providing the team with elite defense, playmaking, and shot creation. Brown and Tatum are the Celtics’ primary forwards, and the pair can cause trouble for opposing teams’ defenses thanks to their ability to score at all three levels. Add Porzingis to the mix, and squads around the league will have a hard time containing this starting unit.

In comparison, the Sixers have some intriguing pieces in their roster aside from Embiid and Maxey, such as Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Robert Covington. But as great as these players are, they don’t hold a candle to the Celtics right now.

In the end, the mixture of talent, experience, and more durable guys tip the balance over to Boston. Things can still change over the following months due to injuries, suspensions, or regression, among others. But as of now, the Celtics are clearly a level higher than Philadelphia and are likely to reign supreme in the Eastern Conference.