Key Takeaways The Kansas City Chiefs barely escaped with a win due to a pivotal penalty call and a game-changing defensive play that resulted in a touchdown.

The team's rookie left tackle struggled to protect Mahomes' blindside, raising concerns for the Chiefs.

A running back injury leaves the Chiefs with ambiguity in the backfield and a clear void in the rushing attack. Travis Kelce's impact on the offense could be limited at points during the season, but he could be a key contributor in particular situations.

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped Week 2 with a 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals .

However, it could be said that the wrong team won on Sunday, and there are some significant question marks for the Chiefs moving forward.

Patrick Mahomes arguably had one of, if not the worst performances of his career.

The 29-year-old quarterback threw two egregious interceptions, while throwing for only 151 yards on six yards an attempt.

Both interceptions were very poor decisions by the three-time Super Bowl MVP. The first was a bad read by Mahomes, as he had Isiah Pacheco wide open in the flat, but instead he forced a pass into the middle of the field and did not see linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither in his line of vision.

The second interception was completely avoidable, as Kansas City did not have to snap the ball with no remaining time in the third quarter. Instead, the Chiefs ran a play, and Mahomes forced a pass to Xavier Worthy , who was tightly covered by cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt , who made the catch of the season.

If it weren't for the defense forcing Joe Burrow to fumble and returning it for a touchdown, and a late pass interference penalty on 4th-and-16—which, by rule, was a penalty, but a tough call in that spot—Kansas City would have lost that game.

Cincinnati won the turnover battle, outgained the Chiefs offensively, and although both teams struggled mightily on third down, the Bengals won that category as well, holding Kansas City to 1-for-8 on third-down conversions.

It's also important to note that Cincinnati was not at full strength either, with Tee Higgins missing his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

A win is a win, and the Chiefs will take it, but there are more long-term issues the team will have to address and improve upon throughout the season.

1 Chiefs Left Tackle Situation

Rookie LT Kingsley Suamataia was benched for Wanya Morris in the fourth quarter

It goes without saying that Mahomes' protection is the top priority for the Chiefs' success. Especially when it comes to his blindside and the left tackle position. Kansas City's second-round pick, Kingsley Suamataia , struggled mightily against Trey Hendrickson in Week 2.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The former BYU tackle allowed two sacks, one quarterback hit, and a hurry in just 31 pass-blocking snaps. He is also the 4th-lowest rated tackle on PFF through two weeks, with a 42.8 grade.

This is not to say Suamataia is a bust by any means. It would be a tall task for most rookie tackles to block Hendrickson in their second-career start, but the fact that a 21-year-old freshman is blocking Mahomes' blindside is the reason to be concerned.

Suamataia may very well develop into a good left tackle, but as he deals with growing pains, he could have a negative effect on Kansas City's offense and Mahomes' effectiveness at times, depending on how strong the opposing pass rush is from week-to-week.

Remember, the second-round pick was very solid against the Baltimore Ravens . This is matchup based, and Hendrickson is a top five pass-rusher in the league, media attention be damned, but it is not ideal to have this situation with the best quarterback in the league under center.

Look for teams to line up their top pass rusher against the Chiefs' left tackle—whether that is Suamataia or Morris—until that issue is fixed. Keeping Mahomes upright and healthy is absolutely crucial for Kansas City's success.

2 Chiefs Rushing Attack

Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula, leaving Kansas City's backfield in flux

Pacheco has proven to be one of the best seventh-round steals in recent memory and has been incredibly productive since taking over the Chiefs' backfield in 2022.

The 25-year-old running back totaled 90 yards on 19 carries and caught all five of his targets for 21 yards against the Bengals on Sunday.

As stated, Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg, and he is expected to be out 6–8 weeks.

One of the reasons Pacheco was expected to take that next step in the offense this season is because there is no one behind Pacheco in the pecking order.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the NFI list, Carson Steele is a one-dimensional back undrafted free agent, and Semaje Perine was a late-offseason addition. Kansas City signed Kareem Hunt to the practice squad on Wednesday, but he is 29 years old and looked quite pedestrian last season with the Cleveland Browns , averaging career lows in yards per carry (3.0) and yards per reception (5.6).

It will most likely be a running back-by-committee, unless one of these three backs separates themselves from the pack.

Through 33 career games, Pacheco has averaged 4.5 yards per carry, which will be tough for any of these three running backs—Steele, Perine, and Hunt—to replicate.

Isiah Pacheco's Career Stats Year Games Played Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Touchdowns 2022 17 170 830 5 2023 14 205 935 7 2024 2 34 135 1

Kansas City's rushing attack could be greatly affected by this loss, the Chiefs' passing attack has struggled so far with Hollywood Brown likely out for the year. A lack of a run game will force the offense to lean on an aspect that is subpar at the moment.

3 Travis Kelce's Effectiveness

The 34-year-old tight end is finally starting to show his age

Speaking of the passing game, where has Travis Kelce been?

Through two games, Kelce has four catches for 39 yards, including only one catch for five yards on Sunday against the Bengals.

Are we seeing the decline of a player who has been one of the most consistent and dominant players over the past decade or so? Possibly so.

Now, the future Hall-of-Famer did have some bad luck with a 41-yard reception being wiped out by a penalty and was also tackled inside the one-yard line on another play, nearly missing out on a touchdown.

However, in an offense that lacks consistent production outside of Rashee Rice , features an undersized rookie receiver in Worthy, and with Brown no longer part of the equation, it would be expected that Kelce would see a boost in involvement and production. That is even more apparent when he played on 91 percent of offensive snaps.

Despite that, Kelce was dormant and invisible on Sunday, finishing sixth in the pecking order in terms of receiving yards.

Kansas City Chiefs Receiving Stats: Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Player Targets Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Rashee Rice 6 5 75 1 Justin Watson 2 2 22 0 Isiah Pacheco 5 5 21 0 Xavier Worthy 4 2 17 0 Jared Wiley 1 1 7 0 Travis Kelce 3 1 5 0 Semaje Perine 1 1 3 0 Wanya Morris 1 1 1 1

With Pacheco going down, Kelce will be looked upon even more as a safety valve alongside Rice.

The 10-year veteran will certainly have weeks of vintage performances, but the consistent week-to-week top-end production may be a thing of the past.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.