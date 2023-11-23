Highlights The Lakers' slow start and current struggles are more concerning than last season, as their roster construction seems more complete.

Anthony Davis' inconsistency is a worry for the Lakers, as he has struggled to score double digits in multiple games.

The Lakers have become over-reliant on LeBron James, which is troubling considering his age.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start in the 2023-24 NBA season. While many are downplaying the team's early struggles and comparing it to how they started the 2022-23 campaign, there are other reasons to be concerned this time around.

Last season, the Lakers had it worse. They didn’t get a win until their sixth game and stumbled into a 2-10 record. At that point, the Lakers' playoff dreams looked bleak. However, after an active trade deadline that saw them deal away Russell Westbrook and get complementary pieces like D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, the Lakers were able to turn the season around and secure a playoff spot. The late-season jolt also helped propel them to the Western Conference Finals, before eventually losing to the Denver Nuggets.

Despite not winning it all last season, the team's massive turnaround led to fans believing the Lakers could replicate the success and possibly further it in the 2023-24 campaign. Even with a rather unimpressive start the Lakers have had so far in the current season, most people are not panicking.

The Lakers, through 16 games, are 9-7 and have been a model of inconsistency. One night, they seem unstoppable, and then on the other, they find themselves losing to teams they should be dominating. Regardless, the worries may be overstated because if the Lakers were able to make the playoffs after a 0-5 start, then they can certainly do it again, especially since their roster construction seems more complete than it was a year ago.

Even though the season is young, Lakers fans will be disappointed if LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the supporting cast fail to live up to expectations — a concern that isn't exactly overblown considering their record so far.

With that said, here are three reasons why the Lakers’ slow start and current struggles are more concerning than what they experienced in the previous season.

New look, same problems

This current version of the Lakers is substantially different from the 2022-23 team that had an abysmal start to the season. At least their situations are.

It is important to note that the 2022-23 Lakers were experimenting with their lineup. They were trying to incorporate Russell Westbrook and find the role that would work best for him and the team. When it became clear their experiment wouldn’t work, they ended it and traded Westbrook for non-superstar pieces that would make them a more well-rounded team. It's no secret that the moves worked since the Lakers were able to make a deep playoff run.

After going through that, the Lakers were expected to pick up where they left off in the postseason. After making it to the Conference finals, making the playoffs again should be an easily attainable goal.

The story so far has been a bit different.

Sure, the Lakers lost some key players in free agency and during the 2023 offseason, such as Dennis Schröder, Lonnie Walker IV, and Malik Beasley. They replaced them with newcomers like Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish, and Taurean Prince, with hopes that their productivity would remain comparable to their 2022-23 counterparts. As well, the Lakers retained their core of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura. That should have given them the continuity they needed to help their teammates adapt to Coach Darvin Ham's system.

L.A. Lakers - Depth Chart (2023-24) Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura LeBron James Anthony Davis Gabe Vincent Max Christie Taurean Prince Jarred Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes Jalen Hood-Schifino Cam Reddish Christian Wood Maxwell Lewis

A 9-7 record isn't exactly bad, but four of those came against teams with a losing record. They did beat the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns twice, but the Arizona franchise was without Devin Booker in their first game and both Book and Bradley Beal in the second.

The Lakers should have more wins at this point, but they haven’t, and that’s a concerning trend for a team hoping to contend for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Anthony Davis’ inconsistency

Anthony Davis has had a rough start to the 2023-24 season and that should worry the Lakers amid their less-than-stellar start. Last season, the only instance Davis played more than 20 minutes but failed to score double digits came against the Toronto Raptors where he only put up eight points.

This season alone, he's done that twice. The first was a nine-point outing against the Miami Heat, and the second came against the Sacramento Kings where he also only put up nine points. Even more worrisome, Davis was outshined by the opposing big men. In the showdown with the Heat, Bam Adebayo finished with a triple-double where he notched 22 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists on top of two steals and two blocks. Davis, for his part, had six boards, four dimes, and one block to go with his nine points.

Similarly, against the Kings, Davis had nine rebounds and four blocks along with five turnovers. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis dominated with 29 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block.

Overreliance on LeBron James

The Lakers should be transitioning to becoming Davis’ team now, but with the big man unable to get into a steady rhythm and truly dominate, they usually end up relying on James more often than they should.

James has been the Lakers’ best player this 2023-24 season, but considering his age and his fight against father time, it’s still a troubling trend.

If Davis and the rest of the team break out on both ends of the floor, it'll go a long way to helping the team contend. How long that will take or if it will even happen is up in the air. Again, the Lakers are in a different situation right now. They have the same core that took them to the Conference Finals a year ago, so they should be able to pick up steam quickly. Although they haven't lived up to their potential just yet, it's still early in the season.

Austin Reaves has yet to take his game to the next level as many expected him to break out. Similarly, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell’s impacts seem to have regressed despite posting better scoring numbers this season.

LeBron is already 39 years old and will turn 40 in December. He’s still physically strong and imposing, but since he’s on the wrong side of his 30s, he can't be the only one leading the charge. The Lakers will soon manage his minutes more in a bid to preserve him for a potential postseason run.

Lakers leading three-point scorers (2023-24 season) Three-Point Field Goal % Rui Hachimura 42.9 LeBron James 41.4 D'Angelo Russell 40.0 Cam Reddish 34.1 Austin Reaves 33.8 Christian Wood 31.6 Anthony Davis 30.0

Managing James' minutes becomes difficult if the rest of the Lakers cannot step up. Given their struggles, any potential injury could spell a tough time for the team.

The Lakers should have already taken advantage of James’ explosive start to the season but have failed to make a true leap. Overworking LeBron this early doesn’t bode well in their hopes of making a deeper run should they make the playoffs.

There's still plenty of basketball to be played, but until the Lakers show that their inconsistencies and flaws are just a blip on the radar, there's every reason to be concerned about how their season is going.