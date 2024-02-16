Highlights After clashing in Super Bowl 58, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are favorites for next year's Super Bowl.

There are a number of other teams vying for the right to hold the Lombardi trophy, including a trio of sleepers who could surprise fans next season with a deep playoff run.

Each sleeper has a talented quarterback and head coach in place who should spearhead their ascension next season.

Super Bowl 58 is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs have become the first franchise to win back-to-back Lombardi trophies since the New England Patriots in 2003 & 2004 with their 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The early odds for Super Bowl 59 are out, and, as expected, the Chiefs and 49ers top the list as favorites. While Patrick Mahomes could win his third straight Super Bowl MVP in 2025 or Kyle Shanahan could finally overcome his big game demons, there's a field of 30 other teams vying for the Lombardi trophy in New Orleans.

Among the teams who missed out on the playoffs this year, which squads have the best chance of joining the Chiefs and 49ers as prime Super Bowl contenders as early as next season?

3 Indianapolis Colts - 2023 record: 9-8

With Anthony Richardson set to return, Colts could take AFC South by surprise

Madatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts had an impressive season given the circumstances, finishing 9-8 and a game out of the playoffs despite losing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a season-ending shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

Richardson wasn't flawless, though he showed out constantly in his four-game debut. He averaged only 144 passing yards per game with a 59.5% completion rate, though his 3-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio was rather impressive, as were his 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Next to Richardson in the backfield will be star running back Jonathan Taylor. The Wisconsin alum returned from a contract dispute early in the season, rushing for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry across seven starts.

It was a far cry from his sophomore season, when he received First-Team All-Pro honors after leading the league in rushing (1,811 yards), though Taylor still showed an impressive workhorse mentality (18.8 touches per game) despite missing seven weeks.

The Colts had a rough season defensively, ranking 24th in total defense (349.8 yards allowed per game) and 28th in scoring defense (24.4 points allowed per game). However, they did improve as the year wore on, allowing 23 points or fewer in three of their final four games.

The team also has ample room to improve, loaded with over $66 million in cap space (fifth-most in the NFL) and the 15th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There are key players on the roster eligible for free agency, namely star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but the team should have no issue retaining the players it wants to.

Beyond Richardson's return and their gobs of available cap space, the Colts' biggest asset is head coach Shane Steichen. The former Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator led the NFL's third-ranked offense in 2022, which featured a break-out from dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and a run to Super Bowl 57. They'll be hoping for a similar statement season from Richardson in 2024.

Steichen has long been known for his red zone prowess, which carried over into 2023 with the Colts. When Richardson was healthy, the Colts scored touchdowns on five of their seven drives that reached the red zone, good for a 71.4% red zone TD%. For reference, the NFC champion 49ers led the NFL with a 68.5% red zone TD% this year.

The Colts will play next season in a suddenly-competitive AFC South, though the Jacksonville Jaguars took a major step back in 2023 and the Titans are gearing up for a lengthy rebuild after firing head coach Mike Vrabel.

If the Colts can keep pace with the massive potential of the young Houston Texans next year, they'll be in good shape to make some real noise in the AFC playoff picture.

2 Seattle Seahawks - 2023 record: 9-8

New head coach Mike Macdonald offers promise for a talented but flawed defense

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The story of the Seattle Seahawks' offense over the last few years has been as impressive as it is awe-inspiring, as career journeyman Geno Smith has seamlessly taken over for Russell Wilson as the franchise quarterback.

Seahawks' Offensive Performance, Last 3 Seasons Year Starting QB Yards/Game (Rank) Points/Game (Rank) 2021 Wilson 323.9 (20th) 23.2 (16th) 2022 Smith 351.5 (13th) 23.9 (9th) 2023 Smith 322.9 (21st) 21.4 (17th)

The Seahawks only made the playoffs once in that span (2022), though they have finished with a winning record in each of the past two seasons. Geno has thrown for 3,500+ yards and 20+ touchdowns both times, and he led the league with a 69.8% completion percentage in 2022.

The Seahawks' skill-position talent is perhaps their most impressive position group with two-time Pro Bowl receiver D.K. Metcalf joined by Tyler Lockett (four 1,000 yard receiving seasons), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (first-round pick in 2023), Kenneth Walker (1,000 yard rusher as a rookie in 2022), and Zach Charbonnet (second-round pick in 2023).

Each player impressed this season even as Smith dealt with late-season injuries and the interior offensive line ranked as a bottom-five unit in the NFL. Though Smith's future in Seattle was up in the air, the Seahawks recently allowed a massive roster bonus for Smith to be triggered, indicating their intention to keep him on for 2024.

The Seahawks are currently projected to be roughly $1.5 million over the cap this offseason, though they can easily recoup some of that by cutting or restructuring the contracts of Lockett (roughly $27.8 million cap hit), safety Jamal Adams (roughly $26.9 million cap hit), or tight end Will Dissly (roughly $10.1 million cap hit), among others.

The Seahawks' defense is anticipated to be the moneymaker in 2024, though. Even with a number of defensive starters projected for free agency—linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks and defensive lineman Leonard Williams among them—the Seahawks profile as an intriguing defensive unit next year.

For one thing, they hired Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach after Pete Caroll stepped down earlier this offseason. Macdonald just led the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game after coaching the league's best scoring defense (16.5 points allowed per game), and he's earned nothing but effusive praise from his former players.

Macdonald's defense also led the league in takeaways (31) and sacks (60) in 2023. They became the first defense in league history to place first in takeaways, sacks, and points allowed in a single season.

The 36-year-old first-time head coach also has experience as a linebackers and defensive backs coach, which should serve a young Seattle defense well. The Seahawks may lose a lot of linebacker talent this offseason, but their secondary profiles as a potentially elite unit.

First-round rookie Devon Witherspoon earned a Pro Bowl nod this year for his superlative lockdown coverage (5.4 yards per target allowed), while Riq Woolen is a 6'4", man-coverage maven that led the league in interceptions (6) and passer rating when targeted (48.7) in 2022. They're backed by safeties Quandre Diggs (a three-time Pro Bowler) and Julian Love (first-time Pro Bowler in 2023), making for a deep and versatile unit.

If Macdonald can coax career-best play out of his young stars like he did with the Ravens this past season (see: Kyle Hamilton), then the Seahawks will pose a huge threat to the potent passing attacks of the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and 49ers in 2024. Combined with their embarrassment of offensive riches, that kind of defensive prowess would make for an unstoppable force in Seattle.

1 Los Angeles Chargers - 2023 record: 5-12

Herbert + Harbaugh = NFL's best offense?

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

They may be stretching the definition of a "sleeper" after hiring the most prominent head coach on the market, but since they didn't make the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Chargers are technically available in this exercise.

All things blue-and-gold start and end with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. The rocket-armed gunslinger had (by far) his worst season statistically last year, though he still finished eleventh in quarterback rating (92.3)—one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes—among all signal callers who started at least 10 games last year.

Herbert QB Ranks 2020-2023 (Min. 40 Starts) Category Herbert Rank Passing Yards 17,223 3rd Passing TDs 114 4th Completion % 66.6 T-9th Yards/Attempt 7.1 T-15th Passer Rating 95.7 11th TD Rate 4.7 12th INT Rate 1.7 3rd Success Rate 48.0 T-9th Game-Winning Drives 14 3rd 4th-Quarter Comebacks 11 T-2nd Wins 30 13th

Herbert's stable of offensive weapons isn't quite as impressive as the Seahawks, though his trio of top receivers—Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Quentin Johnston—all have enough pedigree to make the offense dangerous when available to catch passes from Herbert.

Of course, the issue is that all of those receivers are flawed in some fashion, as Allen is aging (32 at the start of next season), Williams is injury prone (18 missed game over the last two seasons), and first-rounder Johnston simply face-planted in his rookie year (431 yards and a 56.7% catch rate in 2023).

The team is also sure to lose running back Austin Ekeler to free agency, and it may have a hard time replacing him, given that the team is currently about $44 million over the projected cap for next year. The team does have four players with a cap hit over $30 million next year, though cutting any of them wouldn't exactly be tenable given their importance to the team:

OLB Khalil Mack ($38,517,500 cap hit)

EDGE Joey Bosa ($36,611,666 cap hit)

WR Keenan Allen ($34,717,500 cap hit)

WR Mike Williams ($32,460,000 cap hit)

Even with their inflexibility and aging roster, the Chargers stand to present a massive challenge to the Chiefs' AFC supremacy next year because of their new head coach: Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh just won the National Championship at Michigan University, which ended a nine-year tenure that followed his four years in San Francisco where he led the 49ers to three straight NFC Championship Games (and a Super Bowl 47 appearance).

The younger Harbaugh brother just spent 2023 convincing some draft pundits that J.J. McCarthy is worth a first-round pick (spoiler alert: he isn't), and he developed Andrew Luck into a generational QB prospect at Stanford. Furthermore, he turned Colin Kaepernick into the league's preeminent dual-threat quarterback during the 49ers' Super Bowl run in 2012. With Herbert in tow, the Chargers should have one of the NFL's best quarterback-coach pairings next season.

The issue for Los Angeles is that the best pairing resides in their division in Kansas City. Mahomes and Andy Reid are as inevitable as they are dominant, and the Chargers will have a difficult time staying in front of the Chiefs next year.

Even if they can't wrestle the AFC West away from the defending champs, though, the Chargers will be a potent threat in 2024. Enough of a threat to defeat the Chiefs in the playoffs? Maybe not. But enough of a threat to put the rest of the conference on notice? Absolutely.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac unless stated otherwise.