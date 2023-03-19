Crystal Palace have been massively struggling to score in the 2022/23 season and we have revealed three strikers that the club should be looking to sign in the 2023/23 summer transfer window.

The Eagles are struggling to score goals from open play and also created a very worrying record as they went three matches without a shot on target in the Premier League from late February 2023 to mid-March 2023.

Manager Patrick Vieira has struggled to get the best out of his attackers and this is leaving the club, yet again, battling for a bottom-half finish in England's top flight.

They have only managed to finish in the top half of the Premier League once since their promotion in 2013, and that was when they finished in 10th. The lack of a good goalscorer, alongside Wilfried Zaha, has hampered their chances of pushing up the table.

Three top strikers Crystal Palace should have as transfer targets

There are an abundance of good attackers that the Eagles should be targeting in the 2023/24 summer transfer window. From up-and-coming stars to players in their prime, from the Premier League to those based in Europe, here are our top five transfer targets.

1: Chuba Akpom

Chuba Akpom of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England.

A great place to look is the Championship. Despite it being a level down, many players, especially ones who are clinical finishers, are able to make the step-up to the Premier League. Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has shown that he can find the net with over 20 goals in the Championship this season. The 27-year-old, who started out at Arsenal academy, has been a key forward for the club and could be one of the cheaper options for Crystal Palace.

2: Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England

The Arsenal striker, who is only 21 years-old, has been on fire whilst on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims, managed by the infamous Will Still. In Ligue 1, the forward has managed 16 goals in 26 appearances and is averaging 3.1 shots per game. The Eagles should be utilising the loan system, and signing Balogun on a loan move in the summer could also help free up money for other positions, like right-back, which Palace need to strengthen.

3: Kyogo Furuhashi

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates his third goal (Hat trick goal) during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee FC on August 8, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom

Scottish Premiership side Celtic have a knack for scouting good players, and they have found another gem in Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi. The 28-year-old has been a revelation for the club during the 2022/23 campaign, and at the time of writing, he has scored 20 goals in 26 appearances in the division. Furuhashi has proven he can find the back of the net, and with Premier League players around him, there is no doubt he could have an impact in South London.