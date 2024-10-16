Mauricio Pochettino coached his first two matches in charge of United States Soccer this week, beating Panama 2-0 in Austin on Saturday before losing in Mexico by the same scoreline.

The start to his USMNT tenure both showed promise and raised the same questions this team has needed to answer for years, and with less than two years until the 2026 World Cup kicks off, there's not much time to figure things out.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we're diving into the biggest takeaways from Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT debut.

1 Tactically Flexible, But Not A Departure

Pochettino introduced a few interesting wrinkles in his first games, but stayed close to Gregg Berhalter's model

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For all the vitriol leveled at Gregg Berhalter throughout his tenure with the national team, it was striking how many similarities Pochettino brought to the team.

They controlled the game with the ball against Panama, like they were expected to do, and struggled to exercise any control against Mexico, like they were expected to do. While they tried to build out from the back at times, they weren't married to the idea. Similarly, with their press, they pressed in moments but didn't go full Red Bulls. All of this was similar to Berhalter.

There were a few differences. Pochettino used a fluid formation. While defending, it looked like a standard 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2 block, with Brenden Aaronson tasked with triggering the press. In possession, it looked more like a back three, with Joe Scally pinching inside and midfielder Yunus Musah sliding out to play as a right wing-back.

This paid off against Panama when the 21-year-old AC Milan man scored the winner, drifting in from the right flank to tuck in an easy finish.

Less of this was successful against Mexico with a depleted lineup (more on that in a second), but a lot of the same elements were present. In both matches, the USMNT emphasized buildup from the wings less than under Berhalter, focusing instead on controlling the ball centrally.

Much of the extent of their wing play, especially against Panama, was clipped balls from Tim Ream into the path of Antonee Robinson , who then looked to get the ball quickly back in the middle. Mexico did a much better job forcing them wide, but it was clearly Plan B.

Pochettino was never going to come in and completely overhaul the entire program in a single week, but it was interesting to note how much he kept.

2 Depth Is A Serious Issue

With several key players unavailable against Mexico, the USMNT's lack of depth was glaring

Fernando Carranza-REUTERS

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has watched this team recently that depth is a problem. It's been a problem for a while.

After the Panama match, five players left camp to return to their clubs. This included Christian Pulisic (rested) as well as Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie (injured), joining the already large list of injured players that included key players like Tyler Adams , Gio Reyna , Folarin Balogun , Chris Richards and Sergiño Dest . Those are seven or eight players who would start in a World Cup knockout match tomorrow if healthy.

The issue isn't so much that the US struggled without them — any team would struggle without eight starters. The issue is how much they struggled.

There is a painfully noticeable drop in quality from the core group to the team that fell flat in Guadalajara last night. For all his endeavor, Brenden Aaronson is simply not a serviceable No. 10 at the international level (and, based on his role for Leeds United , he's simply not a chance creator). Aidan Morris struggled mightily against Mexico, looking every bit like a 22-year-old who is still adapting to the highest levels of football, and Gianluca Busio wasn't much better.

Pochettino seems incredibly attuned to individual players and their needs. He clearly wants them each to succeed with the national team and with their clubs. His usage of Yunus Musah in a less pressurized wide role was, in large part, designed to help him get back to form without the demands of playing centrally.

Allowing Christian Pulisic to return early and get rest so he can maintain his elite form with AC Milan was an unforced gesture that showed how he's approaching this role. Those are all positives.

But for all his world class talent as a coach, he can't change the player pool. Not much, if anything, will change between now and the 2026 World Cup . Even recruiting a dual national like Luca Koleosho, while nice, wouldn't have a program-changing impact on the program.

What you see is kind of what you get at this point. It's now down to Pochettino to make the most of what he has and cobble together a semi-cohesive team that can return to playing more than the sum of its parts.

3 The Same Old Questions Need Answers

Pochettino is running into the same questions this team has had for years, and the answers are just as murky as ever

Fernando Carranza-REUTERS

Center back is a huge question mark. Who's the starting pairing? Is Tim Ream, who just turned 37, going to keep being the every-match starter he's been for the last two years? Are either Mark McKenzie or Cameron Carter-Vickers really up to the international level? Could someone like Walker Zimmerman be brought back in to try and help things?

Which striker can be relied on to consistently finish chances? Ricardo Pepi made a case for himself with a tidy goal off the bench against Panama, but lost the chance to build on his performance with injury.

Josh Sargent got the starting nod in both games, and though he was starved for service against Mexico, his performance didn't exactly demand the starting role going forward. Brandon Vázquez has seen his club form dip with Monterrey, and has realistically always appeared to be on the outside looking in — he wasn't even called into camp until Folarin Balogun withdrew due to injury.

Pochettino has a logjam of similarly uninspiring strikers, and there's not an obvious answer to fix it.

Who should be the goalkeeper? Matt Turner is the third-choice option at Crystal Palace , with just five starts for his club in the last calendar year. Ethan Horvath isn't doing much better with Cardiff City , losing his starting job after conceding 10 goals in the first four games of the season. Zach Steffen was called up for some reason, even though his 12.49 goals conceded over expected are the worst in all of MLS this season, according to American Soccer Analysis.

Perhaps the biggest question is who the chance creator will be. It's clearly not Brenden Aaronson, who is one of the best pressers in the world and struggles to do legitimately anything else. While Pulisic is a legitimately world-class winger, he's not the type of player who controls the match and consistently finds passing lanes to open up a game. That's more Gio Reyna's bag, but the 21-year-old has been chronically injured and rarely plays for his club, leaving questions about his ability to consistently perform for the national team.

Will Pochettino even call in a player who isn't playing regularly (or well) for his club? His comments to CNN opened the door to bring in MLS players, who are playing more minutes at a lower level, ahead of them.

"There are many players who are in Europe and who don't play much and who don't compete," he said. "And there are other players who are in the MLS or in different leagues that compete. And perhaps those players are in better shape to perform than players who perhaps don't compete weekly."

There are a lot of questions to be answered, and little time in which to answer them. Pochettino's first two matches in charge were a reminder of the urgency and magnitude of the task.