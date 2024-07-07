Highlights GG Jackson II showed promise as an off-ball forward and driver in his first NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jackson demonstrated good shooting and driving skills, and should improve with more time playing alongside key players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson's potential and team-friendly contract make him a valuable asset for the Grizzlies.

Although last season was not one that was particularly noteworthy for fans of the Memphis Grizzlies, with the team riddled by injuries and finishing out 27-55, one of the positives from the 2023-24 NBA season was the play of a second-round pick, GG Jackson II.

The injuries did play into some of the reasoning for it, but Jackson took advantage of the opportunities he was given, and earned his place in sticking around with Memphis for years ahead. He put his stamp on games in his first season, and looks to be a player who might just be getting started.

With those things in mind, there were a few things that stood out from Jackson’s first NBA campaign, of which will be emphasized here.

GG Jackson's Off-Ball Promise

Jackson could potentially be an off-ball weapon for Memphis in years to come

One of the takeaways that jumped out from Jackson's first season was how he could be a reliable off-ball performer for the Grizzlies in coming years, and he should keep fine-tuning that part of his skill set.

For a young player, one has to expect some ups and downs as a perimeter shooter. That’s just the nature of it at the NBA level.

All things considered, though, Jackson would appear to be a capable off-ball player for Memphis to have in years ahead in their rotation, or potentially as a more regular starter.

On 6.0 attempts per game in his first year, he shot 35.7 percent from three-point land, and for the season, he shot 36.9 percent on his catch-and-shoot tries, on what amounted to a 40.0 percent frequency, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data.

GG Jackson's Rookie Year - Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 14.6 3PT% 35.7% TS% 55.4% FTM/FTA 2.4/3.2

Jackson has a quick shot release, and he demonstrated good balance on his perimeter shots. If Memphis can be healthier next year, that could only help Jackson’s shooting splits. He had his share of encouraging shooting flashes last season, and as he gets more time playing with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart, Jackson should get comfortable playing off of spacing and key shot creators.

But to reiterate, Jackson showed plenty of promise as an off-ball forward contributor in his first season, and he should be able to build on that.

GG Jackson's Impact as a Driver and in the Open Floor

Jackson could help Memphis going forward in both ways

Jackson had more offensive looks than one might have assumed going into last season, and that played into his minutes-share and splits to some degree. Even having said that, he could be a notable weapon for Memphis in his minutes from here, too.

While assuming more of his shots next year will be more of the off-ball variety, Jackson does look to be a player with real driving prowess and can give Memphis a boost there.

Whether it was from attacking closeouts, showing burst after ball-swings to him or in early-clock, Jackson showed urgency on his drives for a young player and that’s something he can possibly lean more into at points. His quickness allows him to make plays in gaps out of the corners or out of diagonal angles, and from there, he demonstrated he can finish at the rim with power or from using the basket to his advantage away from rim protection.

The volume for him as a driver might not be nearly as much next season, but if the chances are there, he displayed he can be at least a viable connective driving option. His vision to make plays off of that as a secondary passer for others is something to improve upon, though.

From there, whether it was as a transition driver or a cutting or leak-out target, based on what he showed in year one with his athleticism and transition feel, it’s clear Jackson is going to be a dynamic open floor player as well.

He can finish at the basket very well in those situations with his leaping ability, body control, and conviction with his takes in fastbreak scenarios. And as he plays alongside Ja Morant and Marcus Smart more next season, Jackson should have high percentage looks in early offense, where he could be a key cutter or lob threat.

Jackson could end up being the quite steal for the Grizzlies

Memphis may have snagged great value in Jackson

One has to take the splits from Jackson's rookie year with a grain of salt, but he had a promising season.

Jackson averaged 14.6 points per game, to go with 4.1 rebounds, and there were plenty of positives to take from his on and off-ball play. After starting the season mostly with the Grizzlies' G League Affiliate in the Memphis Hustle, Jackson showed what he could do really from mid-January onwards.

Jackson's splits with the Grizzlies were impressive overall. As a starter, he averaged 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 18 appearances. He was clearly in a nice rhythm in those games, but either way, he should be a quality contributor for Memphis' rotation again this coming season.

GG Jackson II - Stats as a Starter GP 18 PPG 20.3 RPG 5.3 TS% 55.4% USG% 24.8%

Now, in this coming season and beyond, one will have to see how Jackson adjusts to potentially having fewer looks for stretches. And realistically, he has to be more consistent defensively.

But, those caveats aside, Memphis looks to have gotten a steal with Jackson, who was originally on a two-way deal before that was converted to a standard contract in February, and he was signed to a team-friendly four-year deal. Given the potential he could have, that was definitely a sensible move by the Grizzlies.

Needless to say, for a 45th overall selection, Memphis may have quite the gem for years to come. Jackson may be a keeper for the Grizzlies, and he should only get better.