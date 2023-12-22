Highlights Only eight of the NFL's 32 franchises currently hold a 92% chance or greater of making the 2023 postseason.

While every team could provide NFL fans with a competitive playoff game, some are much more likely than others.

Three particular postseason hopefuls would give the playoffs a big jolt of excitement and intrigue.

'Tis the season. The season of alluring playoff games, that is.

As the NFL's 2023 campaign winds down, many of the league's franchises are inching closer toward a postseason berth. Four teams—the NFC's San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, and the AFC's Baltimore Ravens—have already secured their spot in the playoffs, with four more—the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions—possessing the ability to do so in Week 16.

While those eight squads are in the playoffs or have at least a 92%* chance of making it, others are not as fortunate. This holiday season, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at three teams** that would bring a holly jolly postseason this year.

*playoff odds courtesy of the New York Times unless otherwise stated.

**the Buffalo Bills are the most obvious choice, so they have been excluded from consideration.

Current Playoff Odds: 72%

The Rams gave their fanbase an early Christmas present by defeating the New Orleans Saints 30-22 on Thursday Night Football. NFL fans as a whole—except maybe those who root for the other NFC playoff hopefuls—should consider Los Angeles' victory a gift.

Sean McVay's offense has executed brilliantly since the team's Week 10 bye, putting up 29.8 points per game and a 5-1 record. Five weeks ago, the Rams had a 9% chance of making the postseason. Following TNF, the likelihood has approached 75 percent and would stand close to 88% if they win just one of their final two games (at New York Giants, at 49ers).

The NFC has been pegged as a three-horse race since the start of training camp, with the Lions viewed as a potential sleeper more than a true contender. Los Angeles isn't sneaking up on anyone, but they are one of a very small handful of possible playoff teams that could legitimately challenge the 49ers, Eagles, and Cowboys for a Super Bowl bid. The postseason would be much more intriguing with them in it.

Current Playoff Odds: 56%

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, tied with the Colts in a three-car pileup for first place in the AFC South, would each provide a fun football game if they were to earn playoff spots. But their friskiness is highly dependent on the currently questionable health of starting quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud. Gardner Minshew may be the least talented of that trio, but his Ryan Fitzpatrick-esque streakiness could mark the quick exit of a top AFC contender.

If Indianapolis wins its division, a date with the Browns in the conference's 4/5 matchup would likely be in store. A rematch of the NFL's possible game of the year, aided by the return of Super Bowl 47 MVP Joe Flacco as a playoff starter for the first time since 2014? Sign us up.

The Colts' odds of claiming the AFC South crown take a hit if they lose to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but home wins versus the Las Vegas Raiders and Texans to end the year would mean a 96% probability of a postseason bid, including a 40% chance of taking the division.

Current Playoff Odds: 39%

Depending on the source used, Cincinnati's Week 16 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers effects their playoff odds by as much as 48%. The Bengals would be best served to avoid an 0-5 record against the AFC North, but the Times' simulator indicates that back-to-back wins in Weeks 17 and 18 put them in the playoffs roughly three of every four occasions.

Jake Browning needed a six-quarter acclimation period, but has otherwise effectively orchestrated head coach Zac Taylor's offense since Joe Burrow suffered his season-ending wrist injury.

He played one of the best games of any quarterback all season on Monday Night Football in Jacksonville during Week 13, and helped the Bengals pick up an overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings last Saturday with a touchdown heave to Tee Higgins in the final minute of regulation.

Cincinnati's defense hasn't lived up to its standard this year, allowing a league-worst 70 plays of 20-plus yards through Week 15. That said, the unit's propensity for turnovers remains.

The Bengals possess the second-best turnover differential (+11) in the NFL and have created a league-high nine takeaways inside their own 25-yard line, according to ESPN Stats & Information. A defense that either creates turnovers or gives up big plays? The Cincy defense has excitement baked right in.

Even the most ardent supporters in Who Dey Nation didn't think Cincinnati would make a postseason push absent Burrow. But his departure yanked away any preseason expectations laid on the Bengals.

Now playing with house money, they've beaten potential playoff teams in three consecutive weeks during what essentially amounts to the start of their postseason. There's no reason they can't be competitive, or even pull off an upset, once the real thing is on tap.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.