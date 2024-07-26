Highlights The Miami Heat must decide between competing or rebuilding as age catches up with Jimmy Butler and the talent gap widens.

The Golden State Warriors need to upgrade around Stephen Curry to make a deep playoff run before his prime ends.

The Los Angeles Lakers are stuck in mediocrity and need to make a trade to capitalize on LeBron James' talent before it's too late.

The dramatic part of the NBA offseason has ended as we now move into the waiting period for the upcoming regular season. Luckily, Olympic basketball can keep fans entertained after a relatively uneventful summer under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

However, even though there aren't many splashy signings left to be made, some unsigned players could make a difference for contending teams. Late-summer trades are common in the league, and franchises will have opportunities to improve their rosters before the season begins in October.

That said, several squads may consider themselves championship hopefuls despite the sobering reality that not all of them are capable of it. The perfect example of this is the Phoenix Suns , which are likely not good enough to win a title but have no trade flexibility because of their salary predicament under the new CBA.

These are three organizations that have the chance to contend, unlike the Suns, if they make the right move(s).

3 Miami Heat

Time for Miami to choose between contention and rebuilding

For the entirety of Jimmy Butler 's tenure in South Beach, the Miami Heat have competed for championships while boasting limited talent on their rosters relative to the other squads at the top of the league.

Sure, Butler's heroics, Erik Spoelstra's genius coaching and incredible execution from role players have earned the franchise two NBA Finals births and another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the reality is that Miami has never truly been good enough to win the title.

"Heat Culture" has maximized the playoff success of an inferior roster for half a decade, but the team's collection of talent is at the weakest it's been since Butler's arrival. The star forward is getting older and more injury-prone, and the rest of the NBA is getting better.

These factors make it nearly impossible to make the typical Heat move and stand pat, hoping Butler can pull another rabbit out of the hat come postseason time.

At this point, Miami is more likely to miss the playoffs by losing in the Play-In Tournament than to make a deep run in the vastly improved Eastern Conference.

Teams like the Boston Celtics , New York Knicks , Philadelphia 76ers , Milwaukee Bucks , Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers are ahead of them—unless the Heat make the big trade several years overdue.

Running out a lineup of Terry Rozier , Tyler Herro , Butler, Bam Adebayo and another wing just won't cut it against the talent that some other teams have. Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are promising young players, but neither is ready to fill that starting forward spot on a championship team, especially with Herro and Rozier already making up a weak backcourt.

There are still potential trade targets for Miami to pursue if it wants to increase its offensive talent to help the aging Butler and the offensively-limited Adebayo. Darius Garland could be available after Donovan Mitchell inked a three-year extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers and would completely change the formula for Miami.

They wouldn't be such a stagnant group if they could slide whoever is left of Herro and Rozier to the sixth-man spot and let Garland run the offense.

Another possibility is the Utah Jazz 's Lauri Markkanen , the 27-year-old ascending star forward.

Markkanen is a 7-foot three-level scorer and does it at incredible efficiency, making him the perfect fit in Miami's starting lineup.

He is an elite three-point shooter who can also create his own offense, both of which are skills Miami desperately needs in a bigger forward. The Heat currently don't have a wing who can get his own shot and defend at a high level outside of Butler.

Needed Offensive Help In Miami Player PPG APG 3P% TS% 2023-24 Markkanen 23.2 2.0 39.9 63.1 2023-24 Garland 18.0 6.5 37.1 56.0

Both trades would be expensive, likely costing two or three rotation players and several draft picks, but Miami would instantly become a true contender again.

Pat Riley has to decide whether it is worth it to part with those resources to compete in the loaded East, but if he doesn't, the Heat would be better off rebuilding around Adebayo.

2 Golden State Warriors

Golden State isn't good enough to compete as Steph Curry's prime runs out

Stephen Curry 's excellent play next to LeBron James and the rest of Team USA's stacked roster is a reminder of what he can still look like when he has teammates good enough to help him compete at the highest level.

Curry is 36 years old and, while still excellent, is no longer capable of carrying an entire franchise on his back.

The past two seasons, Golden State has struggled mightily to match up with the best teams in basketball and missed the playoffs entirely in 2023-24 after an embarrassing blowout loss in the Play-In to the Sacramento Kings .

The Warriors had some interesting additions and subtractions this summer, but none of their moves got them much closer to the top of the league.

Golden State Warriors Since 2022 Title Season W-L Seed Playoff Result Curry PPG 2022-23 44-38 6th Lost 2nd-Round 29.4 2023-24 46-36 10th Lost Play-In 26.4

They brought in Buddy Hield , De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson , while losing Warriors' legend Klay Thompson , along with Chris Paul and Dario Saric .

All six of these players are solid NBA rotation guys, but it appears Golden State has stayed in the same spot to get under the second apron luxury tax and save some money.

It would be understandable to take this frugal financial approach when your team is mediocre, but Curry deserves better than a quiet end to his NBA career on a squad that cannot compete in big games.

He can still be the best player on a championship team, but Golden State has to sacrifice some of its youth to acquire more ready-made help for its franchise icon.

The move for the Warriors is to trade for Markkanen. Currently, they have a rotation that consists of Curry, Hield, Melton, Anderson, Draymond Green , Jonathan Kuminga , Brandin Podziemski , Moses Moody , Gary Payton II , Trayce Jackson-Davis and Andrew Wiggins .

The Warriors' rotation runs 11 deep but is nowhere near good enough.

If they could move some combination of Kuminga, Moody, Podziemski, Wiggins and draft picks for Markkanen to form a starting group of Curry, Hield, Melton, Markkanen and Green, they would at least move into the middle tier of West teams with the Memphis Grizzlies , New Orleans Pelicans and Suns.

It may not be worth it to part ways with the future to join that group, but Curry has earned the chance to play out his prime on a contender.

1 Los Angeles Lakers

LA is another squad stuck in the middle

Despite winning the NBA title in dominant fashion in 2019-2020, the LeBron James era in Hollywood has been extremely disappointing and confusing.

What makes that even worse is that it has little to do with a decline in play from James, as he has inexplicably defied Father Time and is still an All-NBA player as he enters his 40s.

No, the lack of postseason success of the L.A. Lakers , despite having two top-10 players, is almost solely due to front-office incompetence.

After capturing the franchise's 17th championship, LA was dealt an early playoff exit primarily because of injuries in 2020-21. The team panicked and moved on from much of the core that made the team special.

Trading Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma for Russell Westbrook and letting Alex Caruso walk in free agency doomed the Lakers, and they're still feeling the damage.

Since that fateful 2021 summer, Los Angeles has been a mediocre squad with little chance of seriously competing for championships. It's been ousted embarrassingly in consecutive seasons by the Denver Nuggets , who are just one of many teams in the Western Conference that are on a different level.

The Lakers have done nothing this summer other than retaining James and Max Christie and losing Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie . Essentially, they are bringing back the same roster as last year, which struggled to escape the Play-In despite being healthy.

They must make a trade or waste the rest of James' career.

Lakers Since Winning The Title Season W-L Seed Playoff Result James GP 2020-21 42-30 7th Lost 1st-Round 45 2021-22 33-49 11th Missed Playoffs 56 2022-23 43-39 7th Lost WCF 55 2023-24 47-35 7th Lost 1st-Round 71

LA's possible trade targets are murkier than those of the above teams, as there are many directions they could take. Their issues are more due to the redundant fits of their key players rather than overall talent level, much like the Cavaliers.

LA could pursue stars like Markkanen, Garland, Trae Young or Butler if Miami moves on, or make smaller deals to upgrade their two and three spots next to Austin Reaves , James and Anthony Davis .

The Lakers simply cannot walk into next season with D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura alongside their three best players. Their core of Reaves, James and Davis is good enough to build around, but they must solve the rest of their rotation.