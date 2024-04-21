Highlights The Vikings aim to secure a quarterback in the draft due to Kirk Cousins' departure and the need for consistent play.

The Seahawks, with Geno Smith as a stable starter, can consider drafting a QB, with Geno willing to mentor.

The Dolphins, despite Tua Tagovailoa's performance, may look to draft a quarterback to reach the next level and replace him.

With this NFL Draft having one of the deepest quarterback classes in recent history, get ready for some shockers after Caleb Williams expectedly goes first overall to the Chicago Bears. We know the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and New York Giants are in position to select a quarterback, but what about those who might need to trade up?

Will we see another aggressive trade like the one for Patrick Mahomes in 2017? Let’s get chaotic.

Related 1 Surprise Pick For Each Team At the 2024 NFL Draft NFL Draft night is filled with excitement, chaos—and shock... Here is a draft pick for each team that could take fans by surprise on April 25.

​​​​​​

Minnesota Vikings - Pick No. 11

The Vikings' current listed starter is Sam Darnold

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With Kirk Cousins shipped off to Atlanta, Minnesota needs to solidify the quarterback position and this draft offers a lot of options, whether they trade up or not. The Vikings had a rollercoaster of quarterback play after Cousins got injured, and Minnesota needs a long-term solution to avoid that happening again.

Fortunately for them, this draft offers a lot of options and, since they also hold the 23rd overall pick, they have extra ammo to trade up if necessary.

Vikings 2023 Quarterbacks QB Completion % Passing Yards Touchdowns INTs Kirk Cousins 69.5 2,331 18 5 Josh Dobbs 62.9 895 5 5 Nick Mullens 67.6 1,306 7 8 Jaren Hall 65.0 165 0 1

The Vikings' GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah seems to agree, as he said to reporters on Thursday talking about quarterbacks in this year's draft,

... I think there are multiple guys that we are in love with just on our basis, also other guys that we are in love with given what, if we get them at a certain value, they’d also be able to come with right?

It seems like there is a good chance that he will draft a quarterback. The questions are who and how high?

In addition, this is the same Vikings' roster that had 13 wins in 2022 and could use a rookie to step into a Joe Burrow/Mahomes-esque role with the 5th most passing yards in the NFL and a defense that was rounding into form at the end of last season. Lastly, don’t forget about their star receiver, Justin Jefferson, who is a free agent next season and might need some motivation to stay.

Seattle Seahawks - Pick No. 16

Geno could be playing for his job in 2024

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle is in a good spot with some flexibility at the quarterback position having Geno Smith as a confirmed reliable starter. They also restructured his contract to give them room to spend on the rest of the roster. However, with Pete Caroll gone, no one is safe and that includes Smith, who had a down year last season compared to his stellar 2022 season.

Geno Smith Stats Year Completion % Passing Yards TDs INTs 2022 69.8 4,282 30 11 2023 64.7 3.624 20 9

Seahawks' GM John Schneider (who has been with the team since 2010) was a bit more conservative than Vikings' GM Adofo-Mensah with his answer regarding quarterbacks in this year's draft. On his weekly Seattle Sports’ radio hit, Schneider said:

...we just wanted to be able to spend a little bit more time with those guys, have coaches be able to spend more time with them on the board.

Schneider’s comments were regarding quarterback prospects Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler, both of whom Schneider was impressed by despite declining to elaborate further on whether he would draft one of them.

Another advantage the Seahawks have is Smith's willingness to mentor a quarterback if they were to draft one. Last year when the Seahawks were rumored to draft a quarterback, Smith had this to say about whether he would compete with a new quarterback or act as a mentor:

I’d say it’s both. I love to compete, so I’ll compete with anybody… I’m also going to help them out as much as I can.

Seattle also has the luxury of having a veteran starter, which allows them to draft a project QB as well as a more flushed out prospect, giving them even more range than the Vikings have. Lastly, the Seahawks still have a decent amount of draft capital if they were to trade up (one 1st, two 3rds, one 4th, two 6ths, and a 7th).

Miami Dolphins - Pick No. 21

Is it possible Miami could move on from Tua?

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Drafting a quarterback when your starter had over 4,600 yards last year? Who would possibly do that? Well, only putting up 7 points against Mahomes in the cold in the playoffs will make a team do crazy things.

The questions around Tua Tagovailoa have not necessarily been whether he is talented or not, but whether he is able to reach that next level of competing with the Chiefs in a stacked AFC where Miami has made some aggressive trades to help him, like signing star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022.

The Dolphins have a great roster and the push they need to be title contenders might just be in this draft.

This is essentially what FOX analyst and color commentator Joel Klatt suggested on his show “The Joel Klatt Show”, as he had the Dolphins trading up in the first round to get Michael Penix Jr. Klatt explained:

When you watch Miami and what they really do, what they need is a guy that throws on time, with great leverage, and accuracy down the field. There just so happens to be a guy that is his best attribute sitting there available and that’s Michael Penix.

This episode of Klatt’s show was in February and Penix Jr. has moved up on mock draft boards since then, so it is unclear if he is going to fall to them at 21 anymore. There have also been questions regarding Penix Jr.'s health and skill, which makes the decision to replace Tagovailoa even more complicated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Michael Penix Jr. is the only quarterback to take a Pac-12 team to the College Football National Game in the four-team CFP Format.

If Miami were to move on from Tagovailoa, the time is right as they have to decide whether to pay him after the end of next season. The issues arise not only with drafting a quarterback who is better than Tagovailoa and being able to trade up for that quarterback if needed. The Dolphins only have six draft picks, which is not a lot of ammo if Penix Jr. doesn’t fall to them.

The bottom line is that it only matters whether the Dolphins think Tagovailoa is the guy or not, and if they don’t, it is hard to tell when there will be a quarterback draft class this stacked to replace him.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.