England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a dramatic win over Slovakia in the Round of 16. Jude Bellingham's outrageous overhead kick in the dying moments of stoppage time sent the game into extra-time before Harry Kane netted the winner to secure a 2-1 triumph.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane extended his lead as England's top goalscorer of all time, as he netted the 65th goal of his Three Lions career.

Gareth Southgate had been urged to make several changes to his starting line-up after his side struggled to get into gear in an attacking sense. However, the only change made from the final group game against Slovenia was the decision to replace Conor Gallagher in the engine room with Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

Slovakia may not be among the favourites to win the competition, but Francesco Calzona's men had already caused a major upset earlier in the tournament as they defeated Belgium 1-0 in their opening group game. This match started with the hallmarks of an underdog team giving as good as they get against one of the big hitters in international football, but the Three Lions emerged victorious in the end.

Despite advancing to the next round, Southgate still made several errors in judgement. These choices are detailed below as they nearly cost the country a place in the last eight of Euro 2024.

Sticking With the Same Left Side

Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden started

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the England team at Euro 2024 has been the disjointed left-hand side of Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden. Both men have been playing in unnatural positions for their country, as Trippier is typically a right-back while Foden produces his best football with Manchester City from the centre or right-hand side of the pitch.

There were some calls for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon to step into the fold as a more natural wide player than Foden. The 23-year-old was limited to just one minute of action in the entire group stage despite his brilliant season at club level. With pace to burn, Southgate really could have benefitted from utilising the explosive winger more effectively.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw may be the only out-and-out left-back in the Three Lions' squad and still returning to fitness, but Joe Gomez filled in on the left side of Liverpool's back-line several times during the 2023/24 season, while Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa could also step in to fill Trippier's role. Southgate stuck to his guns despite his options, and the England left-hand side looked blunt in attack and weak defensively once again.

Lack of Half-Time Changes

Southgate stuck to his guns despite being behind

With his side 1-0 behind at the half-time break, the nation looked to Southgate to make some brave decisions to change the tide. However, the manager once again showed faith in his starting 11 as no substitutions were made after the first 45 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon were just some of the names who will have felt they could make a significant impact if given the green light to go on. Southgate's belief in certain players is sometimes criticised as naivety, and there were very few who would have agreed with this decision.

Even after his team's qualification for the last eight of the tournament, criticism has still been sent Southgate's way for his refusal to look at his options on the bench earlier. It may have cost him dearly, had Bellingham not pulled off a moment of individual brilliance.

Cole Palmer's Exclusion

Many believed the Chelsea ace should start

As mentioned, one of the main players who will have been champing at the bit to get onto the field was Cole Palmer. The Chelsea ace was impressive in his short cameo against Slovenia in the final group stage game and many believed he was deserving of a start in the Round of 16, ahead of either Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden. Arsenal legend Ian Wright had even suggested moving Saka to left-back to accommodate Palmer in the team.

While the 22-year-old was brought on in the second period and showed glimpses of urgency and danger, it was ultimately too late. Southgate once again showed his belief in the players he has selected in previous matches and that choice almost cost him not only a place in the next round but potentially his England job too.

After registering 33 goal contributions in only 34 Premier League appearances in the 2023024 season, it was expected that the former Manchester City youngster would explode onto the international scene. Palmer was brought on in the second half and while he didn't have a telling impact in terms of a goal or assist, the wide player did inject a sense of urgency into his team.

