Highlights Manchester City were beaten by their arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final against the odds.

Pep Guardiola uncharacteristically made multiple huge errors in the game, particularly with his starting line-up.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden struggled to have the desired impact on the match, but the Spanish manager opted against making a change.

Manchester City went into the 2023/24 FA Cup final as overwhelming favourites against their fierce rivals Manchester United. However, Pep Guardiola's men were stunned as their neighbours ran out 2-1 winners, preventing the Citizens from securing a domestic double.

The game came less than a week after the men in sky blue won a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League title, while their foes in red stumbled to their lowest-ever finish in the division. It was expected that the game would follow a similar script to the prior final between the two Manchester sides, in which City emerged victorious.

Unfortunately for their travelling fans, the Premier League champions put in a poor display at Wembley Stadium and the gap between the two sides didn't look as big as it has in recent times. Part of the blame must lay at the door of their manager, Guardiola. Below are three of the things the ex-Barcelona boss got all wrong as his side failed to add further silverware to their trophy cabinet.

1 Defensive Changes Backfire

Ruben Dias was an unused substitute

Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji were the centre-back pairing Guardiola trusted for the majority of the league run-in. So it came as a shock to many that neither of the defenders featured in the starting 11 for the final game of the campaign.

Instead, John Stones and Nathan Ake stepped back into the fold and while both men are more than competent defenders, they lacked understanding and rhythm that can only come with regular game time at the heart of the backline together. Ake was hooked at half-time in favour of Akanji bringing his much-needed composure to the defensive unit, but it was too late by that point.

Dias, on the other hand, remained on the bench throughout the encounter and the damage being done in the first half means there's little the Portugal ace could have done had he also stepped onto the field for the final 45 minutes. It's unknown why Guardiola opted to change his central defensive set-up completely, but it's fair to say the decision didn't have the desired effect as the Red Devils had plenty of joy behind Ake and Stones.

2 Lack of Pace in the Team

The Premier League champions looked slow in possession

Despite his brilliance, the Spanish boss has been prone to making selection errors in high-profile games in the past. The most well-renowned mistake he has made came in City's 2021 Champions League final defeat against Chelsea when he opted against starting a recognised defensive midfielder.

That same mistake reared its head again in a slightly different form as Guardiola lined up his team without a recognised winger. While Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne are wonderfully gifted technicians, none of them possess great speed.

Erling Haaland was the only member of the CItizens' attack that gave the opposing backline any real threat in behind. Jeremy Doku was brought on at half-time along with Akanji, showing Guardiola noticed his lapse in judgement. However, his side were already 2-0 behind and had a mountain to climb. The Belgian's introduction brought a spark to the attack, but it was ultimately too late as Erik ten Hag's men dropped into a deeper defensive block.

The substitute caused Aaron Wan-Bissaka constant headaches in his 45-minute cameo and even grabbed a consolation goal for his team in the dying moments of the game to give Man City a glimmer of hope. Had he played from the beginning, Doku could've helped his side engineer a different result.

3 Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden's Roles

The pair could have benefitted from change

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have been phenomenal in recent months and years for Manchester City and the pair looked to have settled into familiar roles after often interchanging between the right wing and attacking midfield roles. However, United appeared to figure out how to defend Silva on the right side of the City attack and Foden in behind Erling Haaland.

Silva was up against his international colleague Diogo Dalot and his incredible ability to cut inside and make things happen was stifled by the Red Devils' full-back. Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo shared the responsibility of stopping Foden and Kevin De Bruyne in the middle of the park. The Man United duo expertly cut off the playmakers in the Cityzens' team, but Guardiola didn't really change anything to impact the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne had the second-lowest pass success rate (71.4%) of the entire Manchester City team in the defeat against Manchester United.

Had Foden put in a stint on the wing and allowed Silva to move inside, it could have created different problems for the opposition to think about. There have been many occasions where the Englishman steps inside and curls a wonderful effort into the far corner, but he wasn't afforded this opportunity on the day.