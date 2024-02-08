Highlights Raptors staged a comeback against Hornets, outscoring them in the fourth quarter. Miles Bridges' offensive explosion wasn't enough.

Every night, the NBA is filled with nonstop action and drama in its games, with strong teams fumbling wins and weaker teams pulling off upsets. Last night was no different and if you missed all the action, GIVEMESPORT has you covered.

With so much happening in one night, it might be easy to overlook the night's biggest moments. Here are three things you may have missed during last night's games.

Raptors pull off comeback against Hornets

Outscored Charlotte 32-20 in fourth quarter

Neither the Toronto Raptors nor the Charlotte Hornets, two potential sellers at the trade deadline, are having particularly exceptional seasons, but last night's game was an entertaining battle between two middling teams.

The Hornets, through the first half, and much of the third quarter, held the Raptors down, mainly thanks to the offensive explosion of Miles Bridges and Toronto's lack of defensive urgency. Things changed in the fourth quarter when Bridges hit a cold spell, converting only three of his 10 shot attempts.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets – Feb. 7, 2024 PTS REB AST FG% Miles Bridges (CHA) 45 8 7 63.90 RJ Barrett (TOR) 23 6 5 60.0 Brandon Miller (CHA) 20 4 1 52.9 Scottie Barnes (TOR) 18 4 5 42.9

The Raptors, on the other hand, shot 58.8 percent from the field in the last 12 minutes and three players scored over 10 points in that stretch as well, including RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley.

Pistons upset Kings in Sacramento

Propelled by excellent performances from Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

It's not every day that the Detroit Pistons walk away with a victory against one of the stronger teams in the league. It's even more difficult to believe when you find out that both Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic sat out the game with respective injuries.

The absences of their two best scorers allowed the 2022 fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey to take command of the game with 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Assisting him along the way was center Jalen Duren who put up 20 points on 70.0 percent shooting, 15 rebounds, and six assists, not something you see every day from a traditional rim-running big man.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings – Feb. 7, 2024 PTS REB AST FG% Jaden Ivey (DET) 37 6 7 56.5 Domantas Sabonis (SAC) 30 12 7 64.7 Alec Burks (DET) 25 7 2 58.3 Malik Monk (SAC) 23 5 10 47.6 Jalen Duren (DET) 20 15 6 70.0

It wasn't just a two-man show, either. Players like Alec Burks, Marcus Sasser, and Ausar Thompson all contributed positively to the 13-point victory over the Sacramento Kings, who could not rally behind Domantas Sabonis' 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 7-assist performance.

Clippers go cold against Pelicans

No player in LA scored over 20 points

It's been a formidable season for the Los Angeles Clippers, who have found their stride after settling in with James Harden taking point, but last night's performance against the New Orleans Pelicans was as big of a disappointment as it gets.

The Clippers' offense was stagnant, with the otherwise fieryKawhi Leonard only scoring 15 points, while Paul George could only muster seven. Harden led the team in scoring, all while being efficient so it's a mystery how he only ended up taking 11 shots; Norman Powell and George are the only other players who shot more.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans – Feb. 7, 2024 PTS REB AST FG% CJ McCollum (NOLA) 25 7 4 58.8 Zion Williamson (NOLA) 21 3 10 43.8 James Harden (LAC) 19 8 5 54.5 Norman Powell (LAC) 18 1 0 50.0

The Pelicans didn't have any one player particularly light up the scorecard, but it was a team effort in which everyone scored efficiently throughout the four quarters. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram all did what they had to without forcing up shots.

If nothing else, this should help prove that the Pelicans can hold their own, especially in the playoffs when depth matters.