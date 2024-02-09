Highlights Stephen Curry silences critics with a 42-point game, leading the Warriors to victory.

Jerami Grant scores a career-high 49 points, but the Blazers fall short in an overtime thriller.

The Lakers put up a fight against the Nuggets, but their lack of bench depth highlights the need for a buyout market move.

Every night, the NBA is filled with nonstop action and drama in its games, with strong teams fumbling wins and weaker teams pulling off upsets. Last night was no different and if you missed all the action, GIVEMESPORT has you covered.

With so much happening in one night, it might be easy to overlook the night's biggest moments. Here are three things you may have missed during last night's games.

Stephen Curry goes off after quiet Warriors trade deadline

Game stats: 42 PTS, 11-16 from three

The Golden State Warriors had a pretty quiet trade deadline and subsequently faced a ton of criticism from fans and pundits alike. Stephen Curry, not one for rolling over in difficult times, embraced the criticism and decided to put on a masterclass in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers – Feb. 8, 2024 Players PTS REB AST FG% Stephen Curry (GSW) 42 2 2 68.2 Jonathan Kuminga (GSW) 18 2 4 56.3 Pascal Siakam (IND) 16 8 2 54.5 Myles Turner (IND) 15 7 1 41.7

The 35-year-old put up 42 points on just 22 shot attempts, 16 of which came from three-point range. He converted 11 of those long-range attempts, firmly giving them an advantage in scoring, despite quiet nights from Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, while Klay Thompson sat out with an illness. It may not mean much considering the Warriors are just 24-25 on the season, but it could be a nice jolt of life in Golden State.

Jerami Grant scores career-high 49 points in OT thriller against Pistons

Anfernee Simons followed with 29 points

It was always unclear what the Portland Trail Blazers would do with Jerami Grant. After all, days after he signed his five-year extension with the team, All-Star starter Damian Lillard got dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving them in clear rebuild mode. Although Grant may prefer a winning situation to a rebuilding one, he's been fully capable of taking on the leader mantle for the team, showing them how to persevere through tough times.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons – Feb. 8, 2024 Players PTS REB AST FG% Jerami Grant (POR) 49 8 6 48.3 Anfernee Simons (POR) 29 2 5 47.4 Jaden Ivey (DET) 26 3 4 38.1 Jalen Duren (DET) 27 22 1 60.0 Cade Cunningham (DET) 23 2 5 47.1

And he showed just that against the Detroit Pistons, except his scoring outburst was all for naught, as their opponents bested them in an overtime thriller 128-122. Grant put up an astounding 49 points on 29 shots, but ran out of steam towards the end, just missing the 50 mark. Still, though, it's a career-high he should be proud of.

The Pistons, who cleaned house at the deadline, continue to ride Jaden Ivey's hot streak, while Jalen Duren proves he might be one of the best rebounders in the Eastern Conference, let alone the league, grabbing 22 boards in 37 minutes.

Lakers and Nuggets reignite Western Conference Finals rivalry

Nikola Jokić was one assist away from a triple-double

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers met again last night, reigniting a rivalry that began during the 2023 Western Conference Finals. This game ended the same way that series did: with a Nuggets win. Although there weren't many particularly standout performances, Nikola Jokić finished with one assist shy of a triple-double, while Anthony Davis stuffed the stat sheet with points, rebounds, steals, and blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets – Feb. 9, 2024 Players PTS REB AST STL BLK Nikola Jokić (DEN) 24 13 9 0 3 Anthony Davis (LAL) 32 9 3 3 4 LeBron James (LAL) 25 9 7 1 1 Michael Porter Jr. (DEN) 27 8 2 0 1 Jamal Murray (DEN) 29 7 11 2 0

The Lakers, who stood pat at the deadline, are hurting with D'Angelo Russell sidelined temporarily and Jarred Vanderbilt risking being gone for a long time, but put up a valiant effort against the reigning champs. Still, valiant efforts will only get you so far. LeBron James put up a fine performance yet again, but the lack of bench depth showed, making a move in the buyout market all the more urgent.