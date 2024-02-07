Highlights Knicks persevere through injuries: Jalen Brunson's strong performance was overshadowed by his ankle injury, highlighting the ongoing injury struggles for the Knicks.

Knicks persevere through injuries

Jalen Brunson is the latest to get hurt

The New York Knicks, still on the hunt for more players to acquire, are sort of like the Memphis Grizzlies in the sense that they also cannot avoid injuries to their main cast. Despite a strong performance from Jalen Brunson in which he put up 27 points on 52.4 percent shooting and eight assists, he exited the game early with an ankle injury. Its severity right now is unknown, but the Knicks just can't get lucky on that front.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies – Feb. 7, 2024 Players PTS REB AST FG% Donte DiVincenzo (NYK) 32 3 3 66.7 Jalen Brunson (NYK) 27 3 8 52.4 Vince Williams Jr. (MEM) 19 3 5 35.3 Isaiah Hartenstein (NYK) 17 8 3 87.5

They held strong in the end with Donte DiVincenzo posting 32 points on 66.7 percent shooting, along with five rebounds and assists, and three steals.

Bucks fall apart against the Suns

Milwaukee is 1-4 with Doc Rivers

After hiring Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin midseason, it was clear something was off with the Milwaukee Bucks. They proved to not be fully in sync again versus the Phoenix Suns as they bested the Bucks 114-106, although they did play without Damian Lillard.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns – Feb. 6, 2024 Players PTS REBS AST FG% Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 34 10 6 54.2 Devin Booker (PHO) 32 1 4 57.1 Kevin Durant (PHO) 28 10 1 52.4 Bradley Beal (PHO) 25 10 3 45.5 Malik Beasley (MIL) 22 4 2 41.2

Giannis Antetokounmpo kept the Bucks alive and in the game with his 34 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists, but the rest of the team could not pick up where he left off. Making things even worse for the Bucks is the fact that Khris Middleton exited the arena on crutches after getting injured eight minutes into the game.

Bulls shut down the Timberwolves in overtime

Coby White continues to prove he's a great scorer

The Minnesota Timberwolves were propelled by a 33-point performance from Karl-Anthony Towns and a 38-point outburst from Anthony Edwards, but could not defeat the Chicago Bulls who also got great scoring performances from DeMar DeRozan (33), Nikola Vucevic (24), and Coby White (33). It was a balanced display that also featured a prime Andre Drummond performance, putting 16 points and 16 rebounds in 35 minutes of play.

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – Feb. 6, 2024 Players PTS REB AST FG% Anthony Edwards (MIN) 38 12 5 46.2 Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 33 5 3 50.0 DeMar DeRozan (CHI) 33 3 5 42.1 Coby White (CHI) 33 5 7 52.4 Nikola Vucevic (CHI) 24 6 2 62.5

While the Timberwolves shouldn't be too concerned after dropping this game to the Bulls, they should take extra care to ensure a loss like this to a franchise with a losing record doesn't happen again. After all, there are just about 30 games left until the playoffs and every game matters just a little more. Minnesota should also consider making some moves with the NBA Trade Deadline up ahead.