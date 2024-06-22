Highlights The Bucks are looking to shake up their roster with a possible Brook Lopez trade on the horizon.

Lopez brings value as a reliable veteran center with floor-spacing capabilities and elite rim protection.

The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons are potential landing spots that could benefit from Lopez's skills.

The Milwaukee Bucks won an NBA championship in 2021. While the Bucks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals the following year, the team underperformed the following two seasons. As a result, changes were made, with Mike Budenholzer getting relieved of his duties and replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Griffin. Milwaukee also made a blockbuster trade last offseason, acquiring Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that included defensive specialist Jrue Holiday.

While things weren’t horrible to begin the 2023-24 campaign, the Bucks didn’t play well enough, resulting in Griffin’s dismissal after only 43 games. Doc Rivers entered the equation after a brief stint with interim coach Joe Prunty at the helm for a few games. However, Rivers only managed to lead his squad to a disappointing 17-19 regular season record before being ousted in the first round of the playoffs.

With the season in the rearview mirror, the franchise will look to make some moves during the offseason to bolster the roster. It’s safe to say Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t going anywhere. The same is true for Lillard. Yet, although players like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis aren’t untouchable, Brook Lopez is the favorite to be on the move this summer.

Why Brook Lopez?

Will the Bucks get better without Lopez on the roster?

Lopez has been a quality center for over a decade. He began his career with the Nets, where he was a routine double-double threat. However, Lopez has improved in several areas since joining the Bucks. The 2008 No. 10 overall pick has not only developed a reliable three-point shot over the years, he continues to improve from deep.

Brook Lopez - 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 12.5 RPG 5.2 BPG 2.4 3P% 36.6%

Not only that, but Lopez’s defensive prowess is something that can’t be ignored, considering he’s averaged at least 2.2 blocks in four of his six seasons in Milwaukee. Aside from a back injury that limited him to only 13 games in 2021-22, he’s remained relatively healthy. As such, It appears Lopez could have a few more potent years left in the tank, so trading him may not be in Milwaukee’s best interests.

With that said, the former Stanford Cardinal will draw more than enough interest from rival clubs looking for an upgrade in the middle. But there are a few teams who would benefit the most from his services.

Los Angeles Lakers

Would things be better for Lopez this time around?

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win an NBA title. But even if LeBron James remains with the organization, it will take more than his return to make L.A. a championship-caliber team.

It’s no secret Anthony Davis wants to move back to the power forward spot. However, for Davis to return to the four, Los Angeles will need a reliable presence underneath the rim.

Lopez would fit the bill perfectly, allowing Davis to separate himself from the rim, which should help him be more consistent from behind the arc. Either way, having two big men in the starting lineup who can shoot and block shots isn’t bad for any team.

Hopefully, Lopez would play better in his second stint with the Lakers than he did the first time.

New Orleans Pelicans

Is Lopez an upgrade?

The New Orleans Pelicans are at a crossroads. It’s apparent the team is ready to move on from Brandon Ingram. He’s not the only one, with the Pelicans unlikely to re-sign Jonas Valanciunas.

In all fairness, Valanciunas is a quality center. But he finished the season by averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, his first season without averaging a double-double since 2018-2019.

New Orleans believes Zion Williamson is capable of leading them to a title. Despite that, he’ll need help. While Lopez may not be the missing piece for the Pelicans, many would view him as an upgrade over Valanciunas in many areas.

Detroit Pistons

Lopez still has plenty to offer

Although adding Lopez would be ideal for teams hoping to make a deep postseason run, a deal with the Detroit Pistons could make sense. Granted, it wouldn’t automatically make Detroit a playoff team.

It might not even strengthen the Pistons’ chances of having a winning record in 2024-25. Still, Lopez could serve as a mentor for the developing Jalen Duren.

Jalen Duren Stats - Sophomore Season Category Stats PPG 13.8 RPG 11.6 FG% 61.9%

The 20-year-old finished his sophomore season by averaging 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds. Yet, he still has some work to do, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

But even if Lopez isn’t the guy to make Duren better defensively, he could help make him more consistent on offense. Without a doubt, he would also have a positive impact on the development of Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.