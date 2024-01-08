Highlights Jonathan Kuminga is unhappy with his role on the Golden State Warriors and wants a more significant role.

The Warriors have to decide whether to build around their veteran players or embrace the youth movement.

Possible landing spots for Kuminga include the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons.

Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly unhappy with his role with the Golden State Warriors. The 21-year-old, drafted seventh-ovarall by the Warriors in 2021, has "lost faith" in head coach Steve Kerr, as he expressed following a loss in Denver last week.

“Sometimes, I come out the game not knowing what I did. And that messes with my head. It’s like, ‘What they want me to do?’ I can pass and I can do different s—.”

Averaging 22 minutes off the bench, Kuminga, who has been hailed by many as a potential superstar, wants a more significant role.

This has led to many contemplating the future of Kuminga and the Warriors. The franchise is currently stuck in a rut, just outside the Play-In tournament with the 11th seed. Moreover, their roster features a lot of veteran leadership in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Draymond Green, while at the same time having promising pieces in Kuminga, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Brandin Podziemski.

Jonathan Kuminga - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 12.8 Rebounds 4.1 Assists 1.5 Field goal % 50.2 3-point field goal % 27.3

As such, the Warriors have a lot to consider. Do they cash in on their young stars and continue challenging for a championship with their seasoned vets? Or do they embrace the youth movement and give their potential superstar some more game time? If the former is their choice, Kuminga may be interested in looking for game time elsewhere.

So, here are three teams that would be the perfect landing spots for a young, up-and-coming star like Kuminga.

Toronto Raptors

Trade: Pascal Siakam for Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney

The Toronto Raptors are a team that would be a great fit for Kuminga. The team is currently in the midst of a roster retool and is busy shopping their top talents. The premier piece on the team that is available for trade is Pascal Siakam, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Cameroonian forward will likely leave the Raptors by the trade deadline.

So, where better to go than Golden State? This would be a win-win trade for both teams. The Warriors get a bonafide star in Siakam, while the Raptors get a young piece in Jonathan Kuminga. Additionally, the Warriors could ship off Andrew Wiggins, who has been struggling off late, giving Toronto another trade piece that should attract a lot of interest.

Pascal Siakam - Scoring Splits per Month Categories October November December January Points 16.0 21.0 24.8 23.5 Field goal % 39.3 50.0 56.1 62.5 3-point field goal % 28.6 17.9 36.8 61.5

Kuminga would slide in perfectly alongside the Raptors' other young pieces, including Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett. Granted, they would be losing a significant player, but given Kuminga's potential, it makes sense.

The only downside of this trade is the fact that the Warriors would have to give up Kevon Looney. While Looney isn't a superstar, he has been integral to the Warriors' success over the last few seasons. His presence would surely be missed, but Siakam should be able to mesh well in the frontcourt alongside Draymond Green, once he returns.

Chicago Bulls

Trade: DeMar DeRozan for Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins

The Chicago Bulls are another team that is looking to go into rebuild mode. Their star-studded roster, led by Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, has failed to bring success back to the Windy City. As such, all their big pieces are on the trade block and there are plenty of teams interested in acquiring them.

This is where the Warriors should step in. As things stand, Curry is carrying the scoring load for the Warriors. With that in mind, they could use another top scorer in the team. A trade involving DeRozan would be enticing, especially seeing as it gives Kuminga the opportunity to get more minutes on a rebuilding team.

DeMar DeRozan - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Categories On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 111.1 106.5 Defensive rating 115.5 104.2 Net rating -4.3 2.2 Effective field goal % 52.0 51.5

A trade would see DeRozan join the Warriors while Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins go the other way. Similar to the Raptors trade, the Bulls would look to move on from Wiggins immediately, perhaps accumulating some more young talent and draft capital in the process.

Kuminga would be a great addition to a team that has a decent set of young players. Playing alongside the likes of Coby White and Patrick Williams could do him some good.

Detroit Pistons

Trade: Bojan Bogdanović for Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II

While the two previous teams may be entering rebuild mode, the Detroit Pistons are a team that is undoubtedly rebuilding, and has been for the past three seasons.

A trade for Kuminga would make a lot of sense for the Pistons. Such a package would see Bojan Bogdanović, the Pistons' veteran sharpshooter, move the other way, while the Pistons reel in a lucrative group that includes Kuminga, Moses Moody, who is also starved of minutes, and a veteran guard in Gary Payton II.

On paper, giving up such a talented set of players for just Bogdanović seems unbalanced. However, Bogdanovic would add to the Warriors' depth and would be a great asset off the bench, as the team looks to challenge for a fifth NBA Championship this century.

Bojan Bogdanović - 2023-24 3-Point Shooting Breakdown Area Field goal attempts Field goal % Left corner 13 30.8 Right corner 14 57.1 Above the break 101 37.6

Most importantly, Kuminga will certainly get the increased playing time that he so desires. Looking over the Pistons roster, they have a plethora of talent. Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren have the point guard, shooting guard, small forward, and center positions locked down.

As such, Kuminga would slot in perfectly at the four spot, perhaps giving the Pistons a starting five with arguably the highest potential in the league.