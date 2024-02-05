Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves should prioritize improving their offense to complement their strong defense.

They should consider trading for players like Monte Morris, Alec Burks, or Tyus Jones to bolster their second unit.

These potential trades would address the team's offensive needs and provide scoring and playmaking off the bench.

The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, and even if they are at the top of the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves still need to improve to make it far in the playoffs. With countless role players around the league made available for trade these past few weeks, the Timberwolves should dangle some future assets and go all-in on winning now.

One of the team's biggest problems has been the offense, as they rank only 18th in the entire league, despite being so far ahead when it comes to their defense. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are clear scoring machines, with veteran playmaker Mike Conley as their floor general, it seems hard to imagine a world where this team isn't capable of leading and maintaining those advantages for the entire game.

The biggest flaws come from the second unit, which is led by Naz Reid, who is having a stellar season so far, with some even ranking him as one of the top sixth men in the NBA. However, behind Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the second leading scorer off the bench, with 6.8 points per game.

Alexander-Walker is a talented and athletic wing who can switch through most positions and guard the other team's best players at a high level, but defense is not the biggest issue. Kyle Anderson, who was phenomenal for the Timberwolves last year, is having his least productive season so far, with near career lows across the board, being borderline un-usable on the attacking end of the game.

Along with this, Shake Milton, one of the free agents acquired by the Wolves during the offseason for his scoring ability, seems to have left most of his talents in Philadelphia, not contributing as much to the offensive scheme as head coach Chris Finch would've hoped for.

With the team's heavy offensive needs off the bench becoming more apparent as the days go by, Minnesota should make an offer for one of three potential candidates to help the franchise make its NBA Finals push.

1 Monte Morris - PG, Detroit Pistons

Minnesota sends Shake Milton, Wendell Moore Jr., and 2024 2nd-round pick

Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons fits in the Timberwolves' ideal candidate requirements like a glove. Morris is a six-foot-two guard who played for the Denver Nuggets back when Minnesota's GM, Tim Connelly, used to be there, so a connection is already established.

This season, his productivity hasn't been the best when looking at the statistics but is explained by the fact that Morris suffered an injury before the start of the year, leaving him to make his debut by the end of January.

Monte Morris - Career Statistics Points 10.4 Assists 4.0 Field goal % 47.9 3-point field goal % 38.9 Turnovers 0.3

Looking at his career averages, Morris is an efficient scorer, showcasing numbers above the league's standard in most efficiency statistics. At his best health-wise, the Pistons guard would come in and contribute ideally like a Conley clone off the bench, prioritizing shot-creation for others, while also knocking down shots efficiently.

This trade makes perfect sense for both sides, as Milton hasn't been the productive player the front office aspired him to be, and in Detroit, Morris' role has been taken by rookie Marcus Sasser who's been doing a phenomenal job so far. Detroit would insulate their future with draft capital, and add a young player who could use a new team.

2 Alec Burks - Wing, Detroit Pistons

Minnesota sends Kyle Anderson, Wendell Moore Jr., and two 2nd round-picks (2024, 2025)

Also from the Detroit Pistons, Alec Burks would be a stupendous addition to the Timberwolves' roster. As the Pistons hold the worst record in the NBA, there's a world where both Morris and Burks could be paired up in the same deal which brings them both to Minnesota by adding Anderson to the previous package to Detroit.

It wouldn't be that much to ask for considering the talent Burks would bring to the second unit. A shifty, scoring guard who can handle the ball and create offense on his own? He's precisely what Finch and the Timberwolves need off the bench.

With the team's defensive schemes, Burks would be covered by the remaining players on the court like Reid and Alexander-Walker, allowing him to take full focus offensively and generate good looks for himself and for others, something that's been missing in the Timberwolves' rotation.

Alec Burks - 2023-24 Season Statistics Points 12.3 Assists 1.6 Turnovers 0.8 3-point field goal % 38.5 True Shooting % 57.2

Considering his highly efficient shooting splits, it wouldn't even be absurd to consider closing out some games with Burks on the court, like what he does with the Pistons, sometimes taking the final shot to decide the game.

3 Tyus Jones

Minnesota sends Kyle Anderson, Shake Milton, and three 2nd round-picks

The Minnesota native returning to his home state seems like a dream come true for a lot of Timberwolves fans. Tyus Jones, who currently plays as the lead point guard for the Washington Wizards, was originally drafted by the Wolves in 2016, before eventually departing to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he excelled in the sixth-man role behind Ja Morant.

After being traded to Washington, Jones took his first-ever starting role in the NBA, which has resulted in him playing the best basketball of his career, despite the lack of structure and schemes during games. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Jones is available on the trade market, with the Wizards' lowest asking price being a couple of second-round picks for the talented point guard.

With the Duke alumni making around $14 million annually, Anderson and Milton would have to be paired once again to make the salaries match for this dream trade.

Tyus Jones - 2023-24 Season Statistics Points 12.2 Assists 6.3 True Shooting % 56.9 3-point field goal % 39.2 Assist/Turnover ratio 7.1

In addition to his very appealing statistics as a starter, Jones would have the opportunity to return to his esteemed role as a sixth man, as he did in Memphis, being the ultimate distributor while Morant was off the floor. This would work similarly, but with Minnesota having arguably more versatile talent than those Memphis squads, Jones would have the opportunity to thrive in every sense of the word.

Not to forget, Jones holds the current NBA record for Assist/Turnover ratio over the course of a season (7.0), leading this category every year since 2019.