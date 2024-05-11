Highlights The Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight, once postponed due to injury, could now take place in November.

But few want to see Jones fight Miocic now, especially as there are more suitable challengers, one ex-UFC fighter argues.

Brendan Schaub says Jones can close the case on the GOAT debate by beating Miocic, Alex Pereira, and Tom Aspinall.

Since retirement in 2014, former UFC heavyweight turned media mogul, Brendan Schaub, has no problem dropping a hot take or two when he records his weekly podcast. The latest opinion by Schaub was his take on the UFC’s heavyweight title picture.

Since Jon Jones was forced to pull out of his main event fight against Stipe Miocic in November due to injury, the division has been in a holding period. Tom Aspinall, who leaped at the opportunity of becoming UFC interim heavyweight champion, has been eager to defend or unify his title since he knocked out the dangerous Sergei Pavlovich on 17 days notice. Schaub gave his thoughts on the UFC heavyweight landscape and how Jones could cement his status as the greatest MMA fighter of all-time.

Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic

The legacy fight is being delayed because of an injury

Jones vs Miocic was the originally scheduled UFC 295 headliner on November 2023, for Madison Square Garden’s annual event. The fight was a hot ticket as it would be another test for Jones, the newly crowned undisputed champ, to test himself against a tough and skillful Miocic.

During the training for this match-up, Jones tore a pectoral muscle and used the layoff to surgically repair other injuries. With the 28-year-old Aspinall holding the interim title proudly now for six months, fans have started to shift from a Miocic legacy fight to a title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall, including Schaub:

I love Stipe. But no one wants this [fight]. Even Jon's like not talking about Stipe, but it’s just strange, isn’t it? The fan base has said we rather you fight Alex, or more so, people want you to fight Tom Aspinall and yet he still agrees to fight Stipe even though he’s talking about two other gentlemen that he’s not fighting. It’s very strange, right? Jon-Tom’s the f****** fight, dude.

Jon Jones the GOAT?

Schaub explains how Jones becomes undeniably the GOAT

Throughout the history of sports talk, common fodder will always be the greatest of all-time debate. Anyone who carries some sort of merit in the MMA space has chimed in with their opinions. Some say Georges St. Pierre is the greatest, others say Anderson Silva is the greatest and many say Jon Jones is the greatest. Failed PED tests aside, Schaub says Jones is the GOAT as of today, but he beat a few dangerous opponents, the debate for the greatest is absolutely over.

"As far as the GOAT argument, I think if he beats Stipe, and he’s going to be favored in all these except the Tom [Aspinall] fight," said Schaub.

"Notice, he’s [Jones] not really talking a lot about Tom.

"So he’d be pretty significantly favored over Stipe, over Alex Pereira and probably not against Tom. But, if you want to talk about GOAT, imagine if he beat all three of those guys. I don’t think there’s a conversation now that Jon’s [not] the GOAT, but if you had an argument, but if he beat Alex, Tom and Stipe, case closed. The toughest fight is the one that is going to draw the least amount of eyeballs," Schaub finished.