Jon Jones is no longer the fighter he once was, and is perhaps fearful of whether he can handle Tom Aspinall when he's six years older than the British slugger.

That appears to be the opinion of rival heavyweight Curtis Blaydes, who spoke of the UFC heavyweight champion's "diminished" aura and abilities of his performances in the modern era, when compared to the ways in which he was able to breeze past the opposition he had at light heavyweight, maintaining a level of dominance rarely, if ever, in the UFC.

A bout between Jones and Aspinall, in a UFC heavyweight title unification fight, is one of the most meaningful matches that MMA's fight-makers could arrange, yet it is one that has so far proved to be elusive. And Blaydes believes the blame for that lies solely on Jones.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 02/04/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

3 Ways in Which Jon Jones Has Diminished

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes lists the ways Jones is no longer the same as he once was