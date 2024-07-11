Highlights Joshua Zirkzee is set to become Manchester United's first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman could be joined by defender Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Zirkzee could potentially fill in for Rasmus Hojlund up front, or drop deeper into a number 10 role.

The news everyone was expecting to hear is finally out: Joshua Zirkzee is set to become the first signing under the INEOS regime at Manchester United. The Dutch forward has agreed a five-year contract, with the Red Devils set to pay the 42.5 million euro transfer fee over the next three years.

Having starred for Bologna and been mainly used as a rotational option at Euro 2024, many are interested in seeing how the 23-year-old will fit in at the Theatre of Dreams. It has mainly been suggested that he will rotate with Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, however the pair could dovetail on occasion. With that in mind, here are three ways Erik ten Hag could line his side up going into the start of next season.

Zirkzee as the Lone Striker

The Dutchman could be used as alternative to Hojlund

The signing of Rasmus Hojlund last season was a signal of intent that United and their manager were looking towards the future. With no recognised number nine in their ranks following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the end of Wout Weghorst's loan deal, the Red Devils opted for an unproven youngster.

Hojlund enjoyed an encouraging first season in England and he will surely benefit from Zirkzee easing the goal-scoring burden on him during his second campaign in the Premier League.

In all likelihood, Hojlund will start the season as Ten Hag's first-choice striker. However, should he struggle in the early parts of the season, Zirkzee could be given the opportunity to shine in that role himself. Less of an out-and-out goalscorer, the Dutchman's unselfish manner could get the best out of Marcus Rashford, who was one of the most disappointing performers last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee scored 11 Serie A goals during the 2023/24 season.

Zirkzee Alongside Hojlund

The rarely seen two up front

The fact that Zirkzee and Hojlund are vastly different types of attackers means that playing them together could also be an option. The former Bayern Munich man is far more of a 'second striker' who will drop deeper to create rather than hang on the last shoulder like his future teammate. This combination is very similar to that of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole, who forged one of the greatest partnerships in Premier League history.

In playing the two together, it would mean that one star from United's attack would have to miss out. The possibility of a 4-2-2-2 would mean that Bruno Fernandes could operate in a hybrid number 10/inside forward position on the right-hand side, with any one of Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford or Mason Mount lining up on the opposite side

This would then require a strong midfield base that is both mobile and disciplined. With PSG's Manuel Ugarte also strongly linked with a move, the Uruguayan could be the perfect man to line up alongside teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo. The aggressive nature of the press would also mean that two front-foot defenders will be needed. Lisandro Martinez solves one half of that problem in the middle, with rumoured arrival Matthijs de Ligt seen as the perfect partner for the Argentine.

Zirkzee as the 10

Bruno Fernandes could move to the right of a 4-2-3-1

Rather than playing the Dutch international alongside his future strike partner, there is a case to be made for him playing slightly deeper as the number 10 should Ten Hag persist with the 4-2-3-1 system he has tended to prefer during his two years in charge.

Whilst the formation did leave the midfield exposed frequently during the 2023/24 season, having a more agile and hard-working attack could help solve this issue. In playing Zirkzee in attacking midfield, Bruno Fernandes would be forced out of his favoured position. However, the United captain can swap with his newest teammate in a fluid front four, which can also allow the Red Devils to maintain their width with players like Rashford, Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian looks set to stay with a new contract reportedly on the horizon. However, the arrival of Zirkzee could spell uncertainty for the likes of Antony, as in each of these set-ups, their inclusion appears difficult to justify. Either way, this signing gives Ten Hag and his coaching staff the type of selection headache that every manager wishes to have.