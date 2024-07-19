Highlights Manchester United could soon make their third summer signing in Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United have already signed Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee and French centre-back Leny Yoro.

GIVEMESPORT has looked at three ways Erik ten Hag could set United's team out with the trio.

After years of mismanagement, Manchester United are finally making logical moves in the transfer market. INEOS may only have aquired a minority stake in United earlier this year, but they assumed full sporting control of the club and have been calling the shots in the last few months.

Dan Ashworth arrived as sporting director, while Omar Berrada is the club's new CEO having moved across Manchester from rivals City, and the highly regarded Jason Wilcox is the Red Devils' technical director. It's fair to say the implementation of the new structure is already reaping rewards in the transfer window, with two significant deals already wrapped up and another potentially on the way.

Man United's arrivals and departures in 2024 summer transfer window Arrivals Departures Joshua Zirkzee Mason Greenwood Leny Yoro Willy Kambwala Alvaro Fernandez Donny van de Beek Omari Forson Raphael Varane Anthony Martial Brandon Williams Shola Shoretire

United wrapped up the signature of the Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee shortly after the Dutchman's involvement in Euro 2024 was ended by England, before quickly finalising a big-money deal to sign 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille.

Next up on their list of priorities appears to be the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with reports suggesting he has agreed personal terms ahead of a possible move to Old Trafford. Luis Enrique reportedly wants to sell the midfielder because he doesn't believe Ugarte's passing is strong enough, but there is little doubt he would add combativeness to United's midfield. Here are three ways United could line up if they secure Ugarte's services:

4-3-3

United's best possible line-up

Diogo Dalot enjoyed his best season in a red shirt last term and United fans will hope that the defender on the opposite flank, Luke Shaw, maintains his fitness over the course of the campaign. United spent a colossal amount of money on Leny Yoro and one suspects he has not been signed as a back-up defender.

The presence of a young, combative holding midfielder in Ugarte should mean Kobbie Mainoo can venture a little bit further up the pitch. Mainoo is not as good without the ball as he is with it, and Ugarte's primarily role should be to feed the teenager at every opportunity.

The front line does not feature Zirkzee, as Rasmus Hojlund is still expected to be United's first-choice striker going into the campaign. Marcus Rashford has a huge season ahead of him, while Alejandro Garnacho will hope to continue his development after an encouraging season which ended with a goal in the FA Cup final.

4-2-3-1

Ten Hag's Go-To Formation

Ten Hag favours the 4-2-3-1 set-up and Zirkzee's capacity to play as a deeper forward could see him play in behind Hojlund occasionally. Zirkzee is 6ft4ins but he has play-making qualities and is a great dribbler, which could offer United a different type of threat.

Bruno Fernandes has operated off the right flank for United previously, notably in difficult games when Ten Hag has packed the midfield and the Portuguese can still drop in as an extra body to defend. Aaron Wan-Bissaka likes to keep a low profile but he had another good season last term, and there are few better one-v-one defenders than the former Crystal Palace man. There is talk of interest from West Ham, though, so it will be interesting to see if he remains an option for Ten Hag next season.

4-2-2-2

A formation for the big games

There is a familiar look to the defence again with this line-up, but Ten Hag has played with a back four throughout his time at Ajax and United, so there is little sense speculating that he might switch to a back three or a back five now.

Ten Hag used this formation four times last season and United won three of those games, one of which was the FA Cup final. Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were United's most advanced players on that day but Zirkzee or Hojlund would expect to partner Fernandes were Ten Hag to opt for the formation again at some point next season.

Amad enjoyed a fruitful end to last season and will have been disappointed not to start the Wembley win over City, but he can expect plenty of chances should he choose to remain in Manchester amid a serious challenge for places in United's team.