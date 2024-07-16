Highlights Tom Aspinall rises at 4 a.m., shadow-boxes in a hay ring, and dips his fists in petrol to channel old school gypsy boxer methods.

He's inspired by gypsy heritage and a documentary called Knuckle, using peculiar methods to harden his knuckles for his UFC fight July 27.

Aspinall fights Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event at UFC 304, ahead of Leon Edwards' UFC welterweight title defense against Belal Muhammad.

There are three weird things Tom Aspinall is apparently doing to prepare for his next UFC fight — a heavyweight bout against Curtis Blaydes, which is a rematch from their 2022 bout — one in which the British fighter lost after suffering a knee injury in the very first round.

When speaking to The MMA Hour on MMA Fighting, Aspinall said he was going back to his traveller roots, so he's getting out of bed at 4 a.m., shadow-boxing in a ring he made out of hay bales, and, most bizarrely, dipping his fists in petroleum (gasoline) as it's what old school gypsy boxers used to do when they got ready for fights.

Tom Aspinall Has Peculiar Ways of Getting Fighting Fit

One of them includes dipping his fists in petrol

Aspinall spoke extensively on The MMA Hour about a 2011 Irish documentary he's watched called Knuckle, about bare-knuckle boxing in Irish traveller communities.

"There’s a guy on there, big Joe Joyce, an old traveling legend, and big Joe Joyce reveals a few gypsy methods for getting ready for a fight," said Aspinall on Monday.

"I wanted to resort back to a bit of gypsy heritage that I’ve got, so I thought, right, what I’m going to do is I’m going to make a little ring out of hay bales."

He continued: "When it gets to about 4 a.m., I get my alarm on, I go outside, do a bit shadow-boxing in the hay bales — and then I do the old traveler method of dipping your knuckles in petrol for about 20 minutes as the sun’s coming up, and that hardens your knuckles."

The 31-year-old wanted to reiterate that he was legitimately doing all of this, and that none of it — including the petrol — was a joke.

"These are some of the hardest knuckles in the UFC right here right now … they’re like rocks."

Training at 4 a.m. is The Least Odd Thing Aspinall is Doing

This is because of the unique fighting times for the UFC 304 event

UFC 304 takes place July 27 at the Co-op Live venue in Manchester, England, and features a 13-fight card.

Molly McCann fights Bruna Brasil in a women's strawweight bout, Muhammad Mokaev returns to the Octagon against Manuel Kape, and Paddy Pimblett fights Bobby Green at lightweight. In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his UFC welterweight championship on the line for a rematch with Belal Muhammad, while the Aspinal vs Blaydes bout is the co-main.

Though UFC 304 takes place in UK, it still airs at a convenient time for US audiences. And so Aspinall will likely be walking to the Octagoin at approximately 4 a.m., meaning his training sessions at this time are not weird at all, and actually rather smart so it gets his body used to performing efficiently at that time.