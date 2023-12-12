Highlights The Indiana Pacers are looking to add a "big, athletic, two-way wing" to their roster.

Potential trade targets for the Pacers include Gordon Hayward, Kyle Kuzma, and OG Anunoby.

The Pacers may have to give up multiple players and draft picks to acquire these wing players.

The Indiana Pacers have found themselves in a position they haven't been in for several years: they hold a winning record through 21 games. They owe much of their early success to Tyrese Haliburton, who's in the midst of an MVP-caliber season that more than justifies the Pacers dealing away Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento.

The rest of the Pacers squad is solid, though none are truly an All-Star worthy costar to take pressure off of Haliburton when the going gets tough. Sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the team has certainly surpassed expectations, and with an In-Season Tournament Finals appearance, they seem ready to push the limits of their level of contention, but they're still lacking another piece to truly strike fear into their opponents' hearts.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are looking to target a "big, athletic, two-way wing" to complement Haliburton and Myles Turner.

As the season progresses, many struggling teams will look to trade their best pieces in exchange for a package that will benefit a rebuild in the long run. As the holiday season approaches, there likely won't be many trades, but it's never too early to start figuring out who could be available for the right price. GIVEMESPORT lists three players who the Pacers could go after between now and the trade deadline.

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

Trade Package: Buddy Hield, TJ McConnell, and a second-round pick

Despite his age, Gordon Hayward could fit with what the Pacers are looking for. He's lost the burst that he had in his Utah Jazz days, but he's still capable of making an impact. The Charlotte Hornets signed him to be their go-to wing, but with Brandon Miller emerging as their best bet for the future, his role with the Hornets seems to be up in the air.

On the Pacers, he'd likely become the team's second or third option to score, depending on how Turner is performing. Aside from a relatively non-existent midrange game, he's able to score close to the basket or from long range. His veteran presence may also help to hold down teams in tougher situations during higher-stakes games.

Gordon Hayward 2023–24 Statistics Points Per Game 15.3 Rebounds Per Game 5.0 Steals Per Game 1.3 Field Goal % 45.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 36.7

Hayward won't be the Pacers' long-term solution, but at the price proposed, it could help the Pacers clear future cap space without giving too much away. Sure, they'll lose the shotshooting capabilities of Buddy Hield, but Hayward isn't the worst option to shoot from deep, even if he's only taking, on average, 2.6 three-pointers per game.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Trade Package: Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, and two first-round picks

Even though Kyle Kuzma is the best player wearing a Washington Wizards uniform, he might be the most likely player to get dealt.

On paper, Kuzma fits the checklist the Pacers have in mind. Standing at six-foot-nine, he is capable of playing in both three and four spots and would provide some much-needed size for a team that doesn't have many imposing options at the wing.

Kuzma can score, rebound, and pass with ease, and could immediately relieve Haliburton of some of the offensive weight on his shoulders. He isn't always the most prolific scorer from deep, but he's, at best, reliable, which wouldn't be the worst downgrade from Hield.

Kyle Kuzma 2023–24 Statistics Points Per Game 22.8 Rebounds Per Game 5.9 Assists Per Game 4.5 Field Goal % 47.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 35.8

On the defensive end, Kuzma has improved and is capable of being a lockdown defender, but he just needs to improve that consistency. As well, the Pacers aren't exactly the best defensive team, so adding Kuzma would more clearly place the focus on outscoring opponents, rather than holding them down defensively.

At 28 years old, Kuzma is right in the heart of his prime, and is in the first year of a rather front-loaded contract, so if the Pacers ever decide to move on from him for another upgrade, he won't be unmoveable. If they do trade for him and opt to keep him, he'll be a solid option at a fairly reasonable price tag.

To acquire him, the Pacers will likely have to give up quite a bit. Buddy Hield, whose contract comes the closest to matching Kuzma's, along with a young and up-and-coming player like Obi Toppin and two first-round picks should be enough to get the forward, who becomes available for trade after January 15.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Trade Package: Anunoby and Thaddeus Young for Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, and two first-round picks

Since last season, OG Anunoby has been mentioned as a trade target for multiple teams. He is in the last year of his deal, with a player option available, but given the Raptors' current struggles, he'll likely opt out in hopes of getting more money on a longer-term deal.

Anunoby fits the Pacers' timeline and needs. He's still just 26 years old, standing at six-foot-seven, and would immediately be a better fit for the Pacers over Buddy Hield. Both have made their careers off the strength of their three-point shooting abilities, but Anunoby's defense is simply leagues ahead of Hield's.

He may not be as prolific a scorer on the Raptors, but over the years, he's asked for a larger role in the team's offense. He's been the third option this year behind Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, but with the Pacers, he could make his mark as the second option.

OG Anunoby 2023–24 Statistics Points Per Game 15.6 Rebounds Per Game 4.3 Steals Per Game 1.1 Field Goal % 46.8 Three-Point % 39.4

Given Anunoby's popularity around the league, they'll have to make their offer competitive to ensure the Raptors choose them over any other suitor. While Hield would be the obvious starting point given his salary, the Raptors will likely ask for a younger piece to slot next to Barnes, as well as some draft capital.

Montreal-native Bennedict Mathurin would be an ideal get for the Raptors, as his scoring abilities could provide the Raptors with a youthful burst of energy. To make that work, the Raptors would need to send back Thaddeus Young, who could provide key mentorship for the younger Pacers players.