As always, the Premier League season has thrown up plenty of curveballs: Arne Slot has taken to post-Jurgen Klopp life at Liverpool well, high-flying Nottingham Forest are in contention for Champions League football and Pep Guardiola’s reign of Manchester City is not going swimmingly.

Before a ball was even kicked – or, as commonly known, prediction season – fans and pundits alike found themselves embroiled in plenty of debates about who would win the league title, which four teams will be playing at Europe’s top table in 2024/25 and who will be involved in a relegation dogfight this term.

In fact, a total of 30 BBC pundits have been tasked to predict how they think the top four will look by the time May rolls around. The majority were all on the same page on a number of teams, but there are some wildly varying opinions on other clubs too. Let's take a look at their predictions.

Man City and Arsenal Were the Two Constants

All 30 pundits predicted they’d be in the top four