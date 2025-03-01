Summary

  • Football Manager 25 cancelled, forcing fans to continue playing 2024 edition.
  • FM franchise leads football simulators, offers immersive realism for players.
  • Player quality in FM based on CA and PA scores; this article ranks top 30 right-backs.

With the news that Football Manager 25 has been cancelled after significant delays, fans of the franchise are now forced to continue playing the 2024 edition of the game, despite it now being well over a year old.

FM is known for its immersion and in-depth realism, which has drawn players in over the numerous yearly iterations of the game, and with the recent downfall of the FC/Fifa series, the franchise has become the leading football simulator.

With so many players included in the game's database, it can sometimes be difficult for players to know who is an upgrade on their existing players - and the players available to sign depends on the level and reputation of the club you are managing, as well as the level of staff at the club to find the players willing to join clubs.

Football Manager uses two scores out of 200 to calculate the quality of a player and their future skill - being Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA) - although these scores are both hidden to the player without the use of the in-game editor, and the in-game attributes visible to the player are what you'll need to judge a player's ability.

With that said, we have ranked the 30 best right-backs in Football Manager 2024, based on their Current Ability ratings.

For the purposes of this list, we have only included players that the game considers 'Natural' as a right-back. Any players who are considered 'Accomplished' or lesser, including Joshua Kimmich, are not included, despite their CA score being higher than players on this list.

We are also using the Current Ability ratings of the 'Winter Update' that Sports Interactive released for the game in January 2024.

30 Best Right-Backs in Football Manager 2024

Rank

Player

Club/Nation

Current Ability (CA)

1

Kyle Walker

Manchester City/England

164

2

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool/England

162

3

Reece James

Chelsea/England

161

4

Achraf Hakimi

PSG/Morocco

161

5

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle/England

159

6

João Cancelo

Barcelona/Portugal

158

7

Benjamin Pavard

Inter/France

156

8

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid/Spain

155

9

Benjamin White

Arsenal/England

155

10

Giovanni di Lorenzo

Napoli/Italy

154

11

Pedro Porro

Tottenham/Spain

154

12

Yan Couto

Girona/Brazil

151

13

Danilo

Juventus/Brazil

151

14

Denzel Dumfries

Inter/Netherlands

151

15

Joe Gomez

Liverpool/England

151

16

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal/Japan

150

17

Nahuel Molina

Atlético Madrid/Argentina

149

18

Noussair Mazraoui

Bayern Munich/Morocco

149

19

Jurrien Timber

Arsenal/Netherlands

148

20

Matteo Darmian

Inter/Italy

147

21

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen/Netherlands

146

22

Davide Calabria

Milan/Italy

146

23

Lutsharel Geertruida

Feyenoord/Netherlands

146

24

Mohamed Simakan

RB Leipzig/France

145

25

Joel Veltman

Brighton/Netherlands

145

26

Juan Foyth

Villarreal/Argentina

145

27

Benjamin Henrichs

RB Leipzig/Germany

145

28

Jonathan Clauss

Marseille/France

145

29

Rico Lewis

Manchester City/England

144

30

Diogo Dalot

Manchester United/Portugal

144

