With the news that Football Manager 25 has been cancelled after significant delays, fans of the franchise are now forced to continue playing the 2024 edition of the game, despite it now being well over a year old.

FM is known for its immersion and in-depth realism, which has drawn players in over the numerous yearly iterations of the game, and with the recent downfall of the FC/Fifa series, the franchise has become the leading football simulator.

With so many players included in the game's database, it can sometimes be difficult for players to know who is an upgrade on their existing players - and the players available to sign depends on the level and reputation of the club you are managing, as well as the level of staff at the club to find the players willing to join clubs.

Football Manager uses two scores out of 200 to calculate the quality of a player and their future skill - being Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA) - although these scores are both hidden to the player without the use of the in-game editor, and the in-game attributes visible to the player are what you'll need to judge a player's ability.

With that said, we have ranked the 30 best right-backs in Football Manager 2024, based on their Current Ability ratings.

For the purposes of this list, we have only included players that the game considers 'Natural' as a right-back. Any players who are considered 'Accomplished' or lesser, including Joshua Kimmich, are not included, despite their CA score being higher than players on this list. We are also using the Current Ability ratings of the 'Winter Update' that Sports Interactive released for the game in January 2024.

30 Best Right-Backs in Football Manager 2024 Rank Player Club/Nation Current Ability (CA) 1 Kyle Walker Manchester City/England 164 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool/England 162 3 Reece James Chelsea/England 161 4 Achraf Hakimi PSG/Morocco 161 5 Kieran Trippier Newcastle/England 159 6 João Cancelo Barcelona/Portugal 158 7 Benjamin Pavard Inter/France 156 8 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid/Spain 155 9 Benjamin White Arsenal/England 155 10 Giovanni di Lorenzo Napoli/Italy 154 11 Pedro Porro Tottenham/Spain 154 12 Yan Couto Girona/Brazil 151 13 Danilo Juventus/Brazil 151 14 Denzel Dumfries Inter/Netherlands 151 15 Joe Gomez Liverpool/England 151 16 Takehiro Tomiyasu Arsenal/Japan 150 17 Nahuel Molina Atlético Madrid/Argentina 149 18 Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich/Morocco 149 19 Jurrien Timber Arsenal/Netherlands 148 20 Matteo Darmian Inter/Italy 147 21 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen/Netherlands 146 22 Davide Calabria Milan/Italy 146 23 Lutsharel Geertruida Feyenoord/Netherlands 146 24 Mohamed Simakan RB Leipzig/France 145 25 Joel Veltman Brighton/Netherlands 145 26 Juan Foyth Villarreal/Argentina 145 27 Benjamin Henrichs RB Leipzig/Germany 145 28 Jonathan Clauss Marseille/France 145 29 Rico Lewis Manchester City/England 144 30 Diogo Dalot Manchester United/Portugal 144

