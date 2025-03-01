Summary
- Football Manager 25 cancelled, forcing fans to continue playing 2024 edition.
- FM franchise leads football simulators, offers immersive realism for players.
- Player quality in FM based on CA and PA scores; this article ranks top 30 right-backs.
With the news that Football Manager 25 has been cancelled after significant delays, fans of the franchise are now forced to continue playing the 2024 edition of the game, despite it now being well over a year old.
FM is known for its immersion and in-depth realism, which has drawn players in over the numerous yearly iterations of the game, and with the recent downfall of the FC/Fifa series, the franchise has become the leading football simulator.
With so many players included in the game's database, it can sometimes be difficult for players to know who is an upgrade on their existing players - and the players available to sign depends on the level and reputation of the club you are managing, as well as the level of staff at the club to find the players willing to join clubs.
Football Manager uses two scores out of 200 to calculate the quality of a player and their future skill - being Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA) - although these scores are both hidden to the player without the use of the in-game editor, and the in-game attributes visible to the player are what you'll need to judge a player's ability.
With that said, we have ranked the 30 best right-backs in Football Manager 2024, based on their Current Ability ratings.
For the purposes of this list, we have only included players that the game considers 'Natural' as a right-back. Any players who are considered 'Accomplished' or lesser, including Joshua Kimmich, are not included, despite their CA score being higher than players on this list.
We are also using the Current Ability ratings of the 'Winter Update' that Sports Interactive released for the game in January 2024.
|
30 Best Right-Backs in Football Manager 2024
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club/Nation
|
Current Ability (CA)
|
1
|
Kyle Walker
|
Manchester City/England
|
164
|
2
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|
Liverpool/England
|
162
|
3
|
Reece James
|
Chelsea/England
|
161
|
4
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
PSG/Morocco
|
161
|
5
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Newcastle/England
|
159
|
6
|
João Cancelo
|
Barcelona/Portugal
|
158
|
7
|
Benjamin Pavard
|
Inter/France
|
156
|
8
|
Dani Carvajal
|
Real Madrid/Spain
|
155
|
9
|
Benjamin White
|
Arsenal/England
|
155
|
10
|
Giovanni di Lorenzo
|
Napoli/Italy
|
154
|
11
|
Pedro Porro
|
Tottenham/Spain
|
154
|
12
|
Yan Couto
|
Girona/Brazil
|
151
|
13
|
Danilo
|
Juventus/Brazil
|
151
|
14
|
Denzel Dumfries
|
Inter/Netherlands
|
151
|
15
|
Joe Gomez
|
Liverpool/England
|
151
|
16
|
Takehiro Tomiyasu
|
Arsenal/Japan
|
150
|
17
|
Nahuel Molina
|
Atlético Madrid/Argentina
|
149
|
18
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Bayern Munich/Morocco
|
149
|
19
|
Jurrien Timber
|
Arsenal/Netherlands
|
148
|
20
|
Matteo Darmian
|
Inter/Italy
|
147
|
21
|
Jeremie Frimpong
|
Bayer Leverkusen/Netherlands
|
146
|
22
|
Davide Calabria
|
Milan/Italy
|
146
|
23
|
Lutsharel Geertruida
|
Feyenoord/Netherlands
|
146
|
24
|
Mohamed Simakan
|
RB Leipzig/France
|
145
|
25
|
Joel Veltman
|
Brighton/Netherlands
|
145
|
26
|
Juan Foyth
|
Villarreal/Argentina
|
145
|
27
|
Benjamin Henrichs
|
RB Leipzig/Germany
|
145
|
28
|
Jonathan Clauss
|
Marseille/France
|
145
|
29
|
Rico Lewis
|
Manchester City/England
|
144
|
30
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Manchester United/Portugal
|
144