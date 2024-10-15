Key Takeaways No player is anywhere near close to breaking Lionel Messi's 91-goal record in 2012 after the players with most goals and assists of 2024 have been revealed.

Bukayo Saka, Rafael Leao, and Erling Haaland all place lower than expected.

Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, & Kylian Mbappe lead with impressive stats.

With less than three months left in 2024, it's almost time to reflect on the year's highs and lows while looking ahead with anticipation and fresh ambitions for the new year. Although the football season doesn't follow the calendar year, fans and pundits still enjoy joining in this tradition.

Thanks to the team at PopFoot, the top 30 players with the most combined goals and assists in 2024 (as of October 15) have been revealed. While no player is close to breaking Lionel Messi's incredible record of 91 goals in a calendar year, set in 2012, the list offers a fascinating glimpse into the standout performers of 2024.

30-21

In-form Liverpool duo feature

Just making the list with 24 goal involvements each are Lois Openda and Son Heung-min. The latter has been trusted by Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham’s primary goal threat, but he’s struggled to consistently recapture his previous form, which had been greatly boosted by his partnership with Harry Kane - who also features much later on.

Meanwhile, eight of the players in the 30-21 bracket have tallied 25 combined goals and assists in 2024. Liverpool, currently leading the 2024/25 Premier League table after nine games, have Mo Salah locked down on the right wing, but manager Arne Slot will be pleased to see both Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo make the list as they compete to secure the left flank. The in-form duo have been impressive so far, matching the contributions of Euro 2024 standout Jamal Musiala.

Elsewhere, Egyptian talent Omar Marmoush makes the cut, adding weight to the belief that he could be Salah's successor if the Liverpool talisman departs when his contract expires next year. Notably, Rafael Leao and Bukayo Saka - both known for their attacking prowess - have only managed one more contribution, with 26 each. Saka, widely regarded as one of England’s top attackers, leads the Premier League in assists this season, but his overall output in 2024 hasn’t quite lived up to the hype given to him by his overhasty fans.

Players with the most combined goals and assists in 2024: 30-21 Rank Player Goals Assists Combined G + A 30. Lois Openda 18 6 24 29. Heung-min Son 15 9 24 28. Cody Gakpo 15 10 25 27. Luis Diaz 17 8 25 26. Raphinha 14 11 25 25. Jamal Musiala 14 11 25 24. Omar Marmoush 16 9 25 23. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 20 5 25 22. Rafael Leao 13 13 26 21. Bukayo Saka 15 11 26

20-11

Ollie Watkins and Lamine Yamal creep in

Just ahead of Leao and Saka are Christian Pulisic, Ollie Watkins, Artem Dovbyk, and Deniz Undav, each with 27 goal contributions in 2024 so far. Watkins, in particular, was lauded last season for his ability to create chances out of nothing, well outperforming his XG, and playing a pivotal role in Aston Villa’s attack by leading them to their first Champions League qualification in over 30 years.

Kai Havertz, Benjamin Sesko, and Kevin De Bruyne surpass them with 28 contributions, despite De Bruyne being sidelined for much of the year. Even so, Pep Guardiola’s creative mastermind still made a significant impact last season, providing 10 assists in just 18 Premier League games to help Manchester City secure a historic fourth consecutive league title.

Many may remember Ademola Lookman from his Everton days or his infamous pandemic-era penalty miss, when his panenka attempt against West Ham went awry. However, the Nigerian winger has since rewritten his story, scoring a memorable hat-trick in the Europa League final to end Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run with Atalanta. Lookman now has 29 goal involvements, just behind Florian Wirtz and Lamine Yamal, who each have 30. Barcelona’s teenage sensation Yamal continues to shine, with 12 goals and 18 assists, playing a key role in Spain’s record-breaking fourth Euro title at just 17.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman is just the fifth different player to score a hat-trick in a major European final, and the first to do it since 1975.

Players with the most combined goals and assists in 2024: 20-11 Rank Player Goals Assists Combined G + A 20. Christian Pulisic 17 10 27 19. Ollie Watkins 18 9 27 18. Artem Dovbyk 20 7 27 17. Deniz Undav 18 9 27 16. Kai Havertz 20 8 28 15. Benjamin Sesko 22 16 28 14. Kevin De Bruyne 11 17 28 13. Ademola Lookman 19 10 29 12. Lamine Yamal 12 18 30 11. Florian Wirtz 20 10 30

10-1

Cole Palmer and Harry Kane make it into top three

Notable surprises in the top 10 include Alexander Sorloth and Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, who have scored 30 and 31 goals respectively. Fernandes, the Portuguese attacking midfielder, stands out not only for his individual skills but also due to his adeptness at creating chances even during United's turbulent times. Despite the Red Devils' ongoing struggles, Fernandes has led the Premier League in chances created for two consecutive seasons, while also proving to be confident in front of goal himself.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in 33 goals, while Vinicius Junior, last season's Champions League winner, boasts 36 involvements, which is more expected by the casual observer. However, another surprise comes in the form of Erling Haaland ranking only 6th on the list. Despite his prolific goal-scoring record since joining City two seasons ago, Haaland's tally is tempered by his low assist count of just one, limiting his comparison to football's top all-around attackers.

At 36 years old, Robert Lewandowski narrowly misses the top three with contributions to 39 goals, just behind Jonathan David who contributed to 40. This places Cole Palmer in third, Harry Kane in second, and Kylian Mbappe in the top spot. These rankings warrant raised eyebrows, with Palmer leading the Premier League in goal contributions last season, while Kane and Mbappe have long been reliable goalscorers despite recent misguided criticisms of the Frenchman's form this year.

Players with the most combined goals and assists in 2024: 10-1 Rank Player Goals Assists Combined G + A 10. Alexander Sorloth 22 8 30 9. Bruno Fernandes 15 16 31 8. Mohamed Salah 19 14 33 7. Vinicius Junior 24 12 36 6. Erling Haaland 37 1 38 5. Robert Lewandowski 31 8 39 4. Jonathan David 30 10 40 3. Cole Palmer 25 15 40 2. Harry Kane 35 9 44 1. Kylian Mbappe 32 13 45