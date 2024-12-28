Paul Onuachu has said he was prepared to leave Southampton in the summer as he didn't expect to be handed game time by Russell Martin this season.

The Nigerian forward had to wait six weeks into the Premier League campaign to get his opportunity in Martin's first team. He spent last season on loan in Turkiye with Trabzonspor. He bagged 17 goals in 25 games across competitions at Papara Park.

The Saints received offers for the 30-year-old from Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, who reportedly made a £5 million bid. This fell short of the Hampshire outfit's valuation.

Onuachu forged his way into Southampton's team in their relegation scrap and started for new manager Ivan Juric in a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Boxing Day. The veteran frontman, who earns £30,000 per week, will be happy to be given consistent game time after initially pushing to depart for more first-team opportunities.

Onuachu on Wanting to Leave Southampton Last Summer

The Nigerian was hesitant to stay under Russell Martin

Onuachu joined Southampton from Belgian side Genk on deadline day in January 2023 for £18 million plus add-ons. The Saints were competing in the Premier League, but he struggled to impress, failing to get on the scoresheet in 11 games as his club suffered relegation.

A loan spell in Turkiye saw him thrive and accomplish the goalscoring numbers his parent club paid for. But he told the Southern Daily Echo that when he returned to St Mary's in the summer, a conversation with former manager Martin assuring him of game time didn't convince him to stay put:

Russ spoke to me when I got back from loan but I felt like I probably wasn’t going to get a chance like he told me. I just wanted to leave (and go) where I could play more. But he actually spoke to me saying he wanted me to stay. I felt like, probably, that some minutes is not really being involved. I wanted to leave at that time. This has happened a lot of times already in my career.

Onuachu's first full 90 minutes for Southampton came in the defeat to West Ham, under Martin's replacement Juric. The striker is eager to help the rock-bottom Saints avoid the drop after finally playing his way into the first-team:

The more you play, the more confidence you get. We just have to play to the coach's pattern. The aim for me and the team is to do what we can to stay up.

Paul Onuachu Premier League Statistics 2024-25 Appearances 8 Starts 2 Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.90 Shots Per Game 1.4 Big Chances Missed 3 Ground Duels Won 1.4 (38%) Aerial Duels Won 2.4 (66%)

The 25-cap Nigeria international's experience will be vital for Juric as he looks to turn things around at St Mary's. Next is a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Sunday (December 29).

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 28/12/2024.