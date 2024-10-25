Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly seeking an Old Trafford exit in 2025 and is keen to join a new team ‘as soon as possible', according to a report from Spain as relayed by TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils forward is said to have asked his agent to ‘get him out’ of Manchester as he looks to overcome his struggles by securing a move next year.

It is claimed by El Nacional in Spain that Rashford is no longer a target for European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, or Paris Saint-Germain, who have all previously been linked with the England international.

Following a dip in form last season, his long-time admirers have turned their attention elsewhere. Currently, clubs such as Marseille, Aston Villa, and Napoli are monitoring the forward, with Napoli reportedly being his preferred destination.

The report suggests that Napoli manager Antonio Conte is particularly keen for the Italian club to pursue another Man United player, following the summer signing of Scott McTominay.

McTominay has enjoyed a strong start in Italy, becoming a fan favourite after early goal contributions for Gli Azzurri this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford is joint-second in goal contributions for Manchester United this season with seven, just behind Alejandro Garnacho, who has eight.

Rashford had a challenging 2023/24 campaign at Old Trafford, as he struggled to maintain his goalscoring form from the season prior, managing just eight hits in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old, who earns £300,000 per week, appears to have regained some of his scoring touch early this season under Erik ten Hag, recording four goal contributions in the Premier League and Europa League.

He also impressed in United’s determined 2-1 comeback win over Brentford last Saturday, creating four chances from open play, including an assist for Alejandro Garnacho’s volley in the second half.

The England international will aim to continue his positive start to the 2024/25 season when Man United face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Expected assisted goals 1.9 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 571

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.