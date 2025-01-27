Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku wants to join Manchester United after missing out on a move to Bayern Munich, according to CaughtOffside.

Nkunku was linked with a move to Bayern to get his career back on track amid a frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge due to injury issues and failing to earn a starting berth in Enzo Maresca's Premier League XI. The Blues triggered a £52 million release clause in the Frenchman's contract with RB Leipzig in June 2023.

The 27-year-old sustained a serious knee injury on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, just as Chelsea had agreed to pay his release clause. He still joined the club but was out of action for months before getting back to full fitness, and more injuries have piled up, leaving him on the outskirts of Maresca's first team this season, starting just three Premier League games.

Nkunku Keen On Manchester United Move

The Chelsea Attacker Had Agreed Terms With Bayern

Nkunku was believed to have agreed to personal terms with Bayern over a move to the Allianz Arena, where he'd be returning to the Bundesliga. The versatile attacker was excellent in Germany with Leipzig, bagging 70 goals and 54 assists in 172 games and garnering interest from several clubs, including Chelsea.

Bayern have yet to be persuaded to meet the Blues' €70 million (£60 million) valuation of Nkunku, who has over four years left on his contract. A potential initial loan move with an obligation to buy is possible. Still, there hasn't been movement in this regard, and the chances of fellow French forward Mathys Tel, 19, heading in the opposite direction are still up in the air.

Christopher Nkunku Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 19 (3) Goals 2 Expected Goals (xG) 3.96 Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 0.8 Assists 1 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (43%) Ground Duels Won 0.8 (41%)

Manchester United enter the conversation having set their sights on handing Ruben Amorim a new forward before the winter transfer window closes on February 3 amid Rasmus Hojlund's disastrous goalscoring form and Joshua Zirkzee's shaky start. Nkunku possesses an attacking profile that suits the Portuguese coach's system, arguably more so than Alejandro Garnacho, who continues to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho, 20, has been a regular starter under Amorim in recent weeks despite speculation growing over his future at Old Trafford. It's claimed that a deal between the two Premier League clubs for the Argentine winger has 'hit complications'.

The Red Devils continue to pursue Leece winger Patrick Dorgu to take up the left wing-back role, which has been a problem this season. Fabrizio Romano indicates that the club are ready to meet the Italian club's £33.6 million valuation by including add-ons in their next offer.

Nkunku, who earns a purported £300,000 per week, will be keen to get back to playing regularly amid a difficult period of his career where he's lost his status as one of Europe's most exciting attacking talents. The 14-cap France international has been a regular in Chelsea's Europa Conference League team with five goals and three assists in five games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

