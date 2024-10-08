Mark Goldbridge says Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ recent form is a ‘massive problem’ for the struggling Red Devils and boss Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese international has endured a lacklustre start to his Premier League campaign, failing to score in all seven games and assisting just once, against 19th-placed Southampton.

Fernandes’ poor recent form has sparked concerns among the fan community, with Goldbridge now calling out the Man United skipper for his ‘bad’ performances this season and questioning why Ten Hag has not yet dropped the 30-year-old from his starting XI.

So far, the attacking midfielder has more red cards than goal contributions in the Premier League and Europa League combined, having picked up two, against Tottenham and Porto recently.

While his red card against Spurs was later overturned, Fernandes will be suspended for Man United’s continental clash with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on 24 October.

The attacking midfielder, who earns £300,000 per week, is third in Ten Hag’s squad for minutes played this season, having amassed 860 across all competitions, only behind Diogo Dalot and Andre Onana.

Goldbridge Slams Bruno Fernandes

‘His decision making is awful’

Speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge singled out Fernandes’ recent form on Monday, labelling the Portuguese international’s decision-making as ‘awful’, before hinting at why Ten Hag may not even consider dropping him despite his poor run of form:

“Our wingers aren't doing much, but so much of it goes through the 10, and the 10 is playing badly. His decision-making is awful. I don't know why Ten Hag won't drop him. “Maybe it's because we lack leaders. Maybe it's because, you know, you look at Jonny Evans yesterday, and he stands out as a leader like a sore thumb. “If you take Bruno out, the team becomes even more weak as anybody ever thought of that, you know, Bruno is massively respected. He doesn't play well, but he has a massive influence on the team.”

The United Stand pundit labelled Fernandes ‘a massive problem’ at the start of the season as he is yet to score in 860 minutes of action across all competitions:

“Imagine if you take Bruno out, and we're worse, because he's actually a leader. So you know, maybe that's what Ten Hag’s looking at. “Maybe Ten Hag’s going, he is playing s***, but if we take him out, the levels in that team are going to drop even further. So it's a massive problem at the moment.”

United’s goalless draw at Aston Villa saw them fail to score for a third consecutive game in the Premier League, having lost to Tottenham 3-0 and drawn 0-0 with Crystal Palace most recently.

A series of missed chances inflicted further misery on Erik ten Hag’s men, who are sitting 14th in the Premier League after seven rounds of games, scoring just five goals in the process.

Bruno Fernandes Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals per 90 0.30 Pass completion % 75.2 Minutes played 571

To replace Erik ten Hag in charge

Fabrizio Romano says former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag in charge of Manchester United, if the club decide to part ways with the Dutch tactician at the end of the season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian football insider suggested the Red Devils are full of appreciation for the German tactician, having held talks with him about taking over at Old Trafford this summer.

Tuchel remains out of work since departing Bayern Munich at the end of last season, where he led the Bundesliga giants to their worst top-flight finish in over a decade.

