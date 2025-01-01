Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku is pushing to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window and is eyeing Arsenal as a potential destination, according to Caught Offside.

The France international has found himself as part of the second string this season under Enzo Maresca, despite leading the club's goalscoring charts alongside Cole Palmer with 12 goals in all competitions this season.

But Nicolas Jackson has established himself as the first-choice striker at the club and that has seen Nkunku given limited minutes in the Premier League this season, having featured for just 391 minutes across 18 appearances - including just three starts.

Nkunku Eyeing Arsenal Switch

Gunners eyeing cover for Saka

That lack of game time has seen Nkunku begin to consider his options away from Stamford Bridge for the second half of the season, and it has been reported that his representatives are exploring potential destinations should he be able to secure a move.

The 27-year-old, who earns a reported £300,000-per-week with the Blues, has earmarked the Gunners as a potential landing spot should he move on, with Mikel Arteta known to be keen to strengthen his forward options.

Raheem Sterling joined the north London outfit in the summer on loan but has struggled to make an impact, while the team were rocked by the news that star forward Bukayo Saka is set to miss several months with a hamstring injury suffered in December.

Christopher Nkunku 2024/25 Stats Competition Games Goals Premier League 3(15) 2 Europa League 7 7 Carabao Cup 2 3

Nkunku's versatlity could see him looked at as an ideal option to come in, but Paris Saint-Germain are also mooted as a club who could take an interest.

The former RB Leipzig star came through the academy with PSG before making his name in the Bundesliga, and he could be open to returning to his former side after coach Luis Enrique made the decision to allow Randal Kolo Muani to leave during the winter window.

That could leave the Ligue 1 champions short in attack and a move for Nkunku could make sense, and Chelsea manager Maresca has made it clear that he will not stand in the way of any player who makes it clear they want to play their football elsewhere.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/01/2025.