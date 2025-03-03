Stephen Warnock says Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is ‘easy to play against’ and ‘nowhere near good enough’ off the ball following the Red Devils’ FA Cup fifth-round loss to Fulham.

The United skipper produced a moment of magic against the Cottagers on Sunday, scoring with a brilliant left-footed finish from 16 yards, but Warnock was not particularly impressed and criticised his defensive work rate under Ruben Amorim.

The Sky Sports pundit pointed to Fernandes’ efforts in the 2-2 draw at Everton and claimed Premier League clubs are targeting the Portugal international defensively because he ‘doesn’t want to track back’.

Warnock Slams Bruno Fernandes

‘He's easy to play against’

Speaking on Sky Sports, Warnock criticised Fernandes for his off-ball work despite acknowledging his ‘incredible’ numbers:

“I don't think he is hard to play against. I think he's easy to play against. I'd worry when he's on the ball, but off the ball, there are teams watching Manchester United now and over the course of the season, saying, run off the back of Bruno. He won't track you. “Look at Doucoure’s goal last week for Everton. He doesn’t want to track, he's 30–40 yards away from Doucoure, and then he turns around and has the cheek to throw his arms up and blame everyone else, because he made one press, and no one else followed him in, but Doucoure ran off him 40 yards the other way. “So there's a side to Bruno which is great, which is on the ball, but off the ball, where United really struggle, he's part of the problem. “So you've got such a fine line with such a talented player on the ball, but off the ball, he's nowhere near good enough.”

Fernandesm who earns £300,000 per week, has been United’s top goal contributor this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 13 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Portuguese international ranks just 16th among all Premier League players in goal involvements for 2024/25, with 13 in 26 games.

United sit 14th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and are 10 points off eighth, where they finished last season under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils will next face Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes' Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 6 Assists 7 Expected goals 8.0 Goal-creating actions 11 Minutes played 2,195

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.