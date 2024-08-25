Nottingham Forest's chase for a new striker has found them in north London, with Eddie Nketiah high on their list of targets. Arsenal have been stern with their £30 million valuation of Eddie Nketiah, but negotiations continue, and it is thought that a deal could be done at the right price, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, despite a decent scoring record during the game time he has scraped together. But with just 10 starts in the Premier League last term, he will be keen on moving to greener pastures, and several clubs have been in touch regarding his situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah last started in a competitive fixture for Arsenal in December 2023.

Marseille made several bids to sign Nketiah, and Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all held an interest in the Lewisham-born forward at some point in the window, but Forest have recently emerged as frontrunners in the race. With a substantial increase in game time promised, Tricky Trees boss Nuno Espirito Santo may be able to help Nketiah rekindle his best form.

Nketiah Prepared to Join Tricky Trees

Striker has given green-light to make switch

Nottingham Forest have continued their search to strengthen their firepower ahead of the remainder of the 2024/25 season, and Nketiah has climbed atop the list of candidates. Initially, it was Feyernoord talisman Santiago Gimenez who topped the list, but the Tricky Trees saw two bids rejected.

It is believed that they have "moved on" from the Mexico international and are now shopping at the Emirates Stadium for their new striker.

Nketiah's struggle for minutes under Mikel Arteta has been well-documented in the past, but the Spanish custodian has spoken highly of the forward regardless, once calling him a "beast" for his performances.

Eddie Nketiah's 2023/24 Premier League statistics Appearances 27 Minutes 1,082 Goals per 90 0.42 Assists per 90 0.17 Shots per 90 3.17 Key passes per 90 0.75

Despite his lack of first-team involvement, Nketiah has maintained some impressive statistics and there is evidence to suggest an imminent explosion of his talent, if he were to be rewarded with further opportunities.

With the likes of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi battling for minutes at the City Ground, there is an opportunity for Nketiah to make a breakthrough in Nottingham, as long as he manages to hit the ground running.

Romano: Negotiations Ongoing for Nketiah

There is optimism that a deal can be struck

Arsenal's determination to hold out for their asking price has deterred previous suitors for Nketiah, but speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that talks with Nottingham Forest are still active. He said:

"The negotiations are ongoing. The player agreed personal terms days ago, so the idea is to go to Nottingham Forest. Now, Forest are still in negotiations with Arsenal, and this has always been the key point. "It was similar with Marseille two or three weeks ago. Marseille had an agreement with the player, but no agreement club-to-club. Arsenal always asked for something around £30 million. They started at £35 million, and now I think the deal can get done for £30 million."

Nottingham Forest Shortlist Left-Back Reinforcements

Nuno wants to bolster defensive depth

Forest are reportedly in the market for a new left-back as well, and could make a move before the transfer window slams shut. Nuno is keen on improving the depth in that position and has already earmarked potential solutions to address the issue.

The Midlands-based club are supposed admirers of Newcastle United full-back Matt Targett, but they face stiff competition from several Premier League rivals, including Southampton, Brentford and Fulham.

Statistics courtesy of FBref