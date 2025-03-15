Tottenham Hotspur are open to offers for Yves Bissouma this summer amid the Malian midfielder struggling in Ange Postecoglou's system, according to the club's former scout Mick Brown (via Football Insider).

Bissouma has come in and out of Postecoglou's side this season and received criticism for several underwhelming performances. He'll have just a year left on his contract in the summer, and Spurs are prepared to accept bids for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man.

The 28-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Brighton in the summer of 2022 for £30 million and was a mainstay in midfield. But his inconsistency this season has resulted in reduced game time, and he could be on the move once the campaign ends.

Brown: Tottenham Likely To Replace Bissouma

The Malian midfielder's days at Spurs are numbered

Bissouma lasted just 45 minutes in Spurs' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend before he was brought off, and he looked lost on several occasions. He picked up a yellow card after losing possession and rushing back to win the ball back.

Brown suggested the 6-foot holding midfielder is likely to be made available for sale in the summer and that Daniel Levy will be looking for a new midfielder:

"They’ve got other options he (Postecoglou) prefers in that position, and I hear they’re going to look to sign somebody too. So I think they’ll be open to offers for him when the window opens and I can see him leaving the club. If Bissouma leaves, he’s going to need replacing, and the scouting department are already working on finding that player behind the scenes."

Yves Bissouma Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 0 Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Balls recovered per game 3.2 Ground duels won 2.9 (53%) Aerial duels won 0.2 (40%)

Bissouma started the season in controversy after he was dropped when a video circulated online of him taking laughing gas. Postecoglou brought him back into the fold but warned that he had work to do to redeem himself.

The Ivory Coast-born midfielder, previously labelled a 'monster', didn't start in Spurs' 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League last week. His manager preferred Pape Matar Sarr and Lucas Bergvall which tells of his diminishing status in the Lilywhites' squad.

GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that the North Londoners are edging close to triggering Johnny Cardoso's £21 million release clause. The Real Betis midfielder's arrival would likely spell the end for Bissouma.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

