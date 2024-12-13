Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee 'cannot start on Sunday' in the derby against Manchester City following another lacklustre display in the narrow win against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Netherlands international was named in the starting XI by Ruben Amorim as part of a front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo in Czechia, and while the latter once again impressed and made a positive impact, it was another evening to forget for Zirkzee and Rashford.

Journalist Rob Dawson reported that Zirkzee lost possession 11 times in 33 minutes in the first half, with Amorim spotted having to give the former Bologna attacker instructions as early as the first couple of minutes against Plzen, as per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst.

Luckhurst gave the United duo matching 3/10 ratings for their displays, with their place in the XI for the clash against Pep Guardiola's out of form side surely under major threat.

After failing to add anything in the first quarter of an hour after the interval, Zirkzee was replaced by Mason Mount.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has failed to provide a goal or assist in 18 of his 22 appearances for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund came on for Rashford on 56 minutes with the Englishman in danger of being sent off, and the Dane had levelled the scores. He then went on to score the winning goal late on to give United their first away win in Europe since March 2023.

Crook was extremely unimpressed with what he saw from Rashford and Zirkzee, posting on X:

'Talk about do it the hard way! Fair play to Amorim. Positive changes after Onana horror show won the day. Hojlund and Mount excellent. Antony made a difference. Rashford and Zirkzee cannot start on Sunday on that showing.'

Amorim has already masterminded a 4-1 victory against Guardiola and City with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League this season, but he needs to see better performances than these ones from Zirkzee and Rashford if he is to repeat that this weekend.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 13-12-24.