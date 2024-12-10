Marcus Rashford is fighting to save his Manchester United career after reports emerged that the Red Devils are open to his departure in 2025, according to The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

United are reportedly concerned about the £325,000-per-week star’s off-pitch lifestyle and fear he may not be as focused on his football career as he should be.

While Rashford still has an opportunity to turn his situation around under new coach Ruben Amorim, the 27-year-old could be offloaded during the summer transfer window, with his chances of a January exit now considered ‘remote’.

According to Edwards, Rashford is reportedly dealing with several off-field distractions that are impacting his performances, despite his recent resurgence under Amorim.

The England international has scored three goals in five appearances during Amorim's tenure, but time is running out for him to turn the situation around at Old Trafford.

United were reportedly exploring the market for Rashford in the summer, just 12 months after handing the 27-year-old a new contract running until June 2028.

While the chances of a January departure are slim for now, there is a greater likelihood of his exit after the season, although few clubs would have the financial capacity to match his current earnings.

A move to the Saudi Pro League remains a possibility, as does a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, who have previously been linked with the 27-year-old.

According to Edwards, even a relatively low fee for Rashford could appeal to United, given their financial concerns ahead of Amorim’s first summer transfer window.

The Portuguese coach is reportedly set to work with a more modest budget compared to Erik ten Hag but is still expected to pursue several signings to bolster his squad, including a new left-sided defender.

Amorim has also been strongly linked with reuniting with his former Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres at Old Trafford, and Rashford’s departure could make a move for the Sweden international easier.

United are 13th in the Premier League after 15 games, eight points off the top four ahead of Sunday’s visit to Manchester City.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.