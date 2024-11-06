Chris Sutton has blasted Raheem Sterling and accused him of not performing in training for Arsenal after being overlooked on a regular basis by Mikel Arteta this season.

The former England international joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea on deadline day, as Arteta looked to bolster his attacking options ahead of a potential title charge.

But Sterling has been restricted to limited minutes in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season, and has been underwhelming in his appearances off the substitutes bench - with his only goal for the club so far coming in the Carabao Cup win over Bolton.

Sutton: Sterling Not Doing Enough

Winger's situation is 'one to watch'

Sterling was an unused substitute in Saturday's defeat to Newcastle United despite the Gunners failing to score a goal and using all five subs, and while appearing on the It's All Kicking Off Podcast, Sutton shared his thoughts on the situation.

"I don't think you need to be a rocket scientist to work it out. He's obviously not doing enough, impressing enough. "It must be in training and not taking the eye. Because, you know, when you actually strip everything back, you think, well, Arsenal are struggling in the final third. It's an issue. It's been a bit of an issue this season. And you think, surely Raheem Sterling would be a player who could come on and turn a game and create a chance and give them a bit of momentum. That's not the case. "So he's not getting on but the fact that five subs go on in front of him is pretty telling. So that's one to watch."

So far this season the 29-year-old has made just two starts in the Premier League, with two substitute appearances, for a total of 123 minutes of action and is yet to register a goal or assist. Sterling also has just two substitute appearances in the Champions League this season, featuring for just 39 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka are all seemingly ahead of Sterling in the pecking order and could start ahead of him in their Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

Raheem Sterling Arsenal stats 24/25 Games 4(4) Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass success rate % 78.3%

Stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 5/11/2024.