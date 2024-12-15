Marcus Rashford's exclusion from Manchester United's squad to face local rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon has sparked debate about his future - with a report stating that the England forward is free to leave the Red Devils in January after a torrid 18 months at his boyhood club.

The report from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg states that Rashford can leave United in the winter window - with his exclusion from the Manchester derby being a telling sign as to his future at Old Trafford, which sees him on a £325,000-per-week contract.

Amad Diallo and Mason Mount have been preferred in the 'wide forward' areas for Ruben Amorim as they face off against the reigning Premier League champions in a game that would see United move up one place in the table - though another loss would see them sit just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Amorim's decision to not even include Rashford on the bench is telling, especially in a game of such magnitude and with Rashford having fared well at the Etihad Stadium in recent years. The wide man scored a thunderbolt last season despite United eventually losing the clash, and he marked his first appearance on enemy turf with the only goal back in 2016 to secure a famous win.

But you simply can't rest on previous endeavours when looking at Rashford's form this season. Despite his past performances against Pep Guardiola's men, the fact remains that he has scored just four goals in the Premier League so far this season, and seven goals in 24 in all competitions - which is not enough for a side that should be challenging for European football at the very minimum, under an attacking coach such as Amorim.

Last season was even worse under Erik ten Hag, with eight goals in 43 games across the campaign - and only seven of them being in the Premier League - and so Amorim's decision to leave the star out could have a huge bearing on his future if another club opts to end his poor run of form in the winter transfer market.