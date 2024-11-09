Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon wants to terminate his contract at the club in January and leave for regular first-team football elsewhere, according to Caught Offside.

The Spanish defender, who joined the club from Real Madrid in a deal worth £32m back in 2020 has been outcast from the squad in north London following the arrival of manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2023, and has since been loaned out twice.

Reguilon spent the first half of last season at Manchester United before the deal was cut short and he made the switch across London to Brentford, but the Bees also declined to make the deal permanent during the summer window.

A deal was expected to be found for the 27-year-old to leave the club but nothing materialised and as a result he has been left isolated out of the squad, being left out of the European matchday squad and failing to feature even on the bench in the Premier League at any point so far this season.

Reguilon Wants to Leave Tottenham

Sevilla and Getafe interested in free transfer move

As a result of a lack of football, a fresh report claims that Reguilon wants to terminate his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so he can play regularly elsewhere with La Liga clubs Sevilla and Getafe both showing an interest in opening talks with his representatives.

Spurs are unlikely to stand in his way either, with Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies ahead of him in the pecking order while both Micky Van de Ven and Archie Gray have played at left-back ahead of him also at points this season.

Reguilon spoke last season about his exit from Tottenham and called it "strange", describing a fall-out with the manager that came out of nowhere and saw him excluded from first-team training after initially being told he was part of the manager's plans for the season.

Sergio Reguilon Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 25 Assists 4 Tackles per 90 3.41 Interceptions per 90 1.24 Minutes played 1,530

The Spain international's contract with Tottenham is currently due to expire in the summer, so the club could look to move him on early to save on his reported £53,000-per-week wages for an extra six months.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that Reguilon "had options to leave" in the summer but the North London club were "tough" on the terms of his exit, which ultimately lead to all those options falling through.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 09/11/2024.