Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon will be hoping a move away from the club materialises over the next week, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

A number of fringe players have departed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the last few months, including Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. However, a departure is yet to materialise for left back Reguilon, who has not featured for the club since April 2022.

The 27-year-old has just one year left on his deal with Spurs, having joined the club from Real Madrid back in 2020 in a deal worth up to £32million. He has since had loan spells with Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford in recent seasons and is not part of Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Reguilon is ‘ready’ for loan move

He hasn’t featured for Spurs since 2022

According to Jacobs, Reguilon was close to completing a loan move to Lille, but a deal fell through due to Tottenham’s demands. He must now await clarification over his future with some leagues still able to complete transfers, including teams in Turkey.

The transfer window in Turkey closes on Friday, September 13 having initially opened back in June. It has been claimed Reguilon will be hopeful a deal can be agreed in the closing days.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT exclusively:

“I think he'll be quite picky with his next move, but Reguilon was ready to go to Lille on loan. It's just the fact that Tottenham were very tough on their terms, and were pushing for that loan to have either an obligation or, at worst, a suitable buy option. “That was too high for Lille to agree with, and therefore he ended up going nowhere. So like many, many players now looking for last minute summer moves, Reguilon will be looking at the Turkish market and hoping that something materialises. "But if it doesn't, then he'll sit tight at Spurs with the belief that, like Djed Spence, there might be an unlikely way back into the first team.”

Tottenham ‘eyeing’ Danish full back

They could face competition from across Europe

Tottenham are among the clubs keeping a watchful eye on Danish defender Patrick Dorgu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old scored on his international debut earlier this week against Switzerland as he continues to attract the attention of teams across the continent.

According to HITC, Spurs are one of the clubs monitoring his progress as his reputation grows. Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have also been named as potential destinations for the Lecce defender.

Patrick Dorgu 2023/24 stats for Lecce in all competitions Stat: Appearances 34 Goals 2 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,639

Dorgu joined the Serie A side from Danish club Nordsjaelland last summer, and he’s had a positive impact in Italy so far. He remains under contract with Lecce until 2027, having signed a four-year deal upon his arrival 12 months ago.

The article claims Spurs’ interest in Dorgu has likely come about due to the fact Ben Davies’ contract is set to expire next summer and they will likely require competition for Destiny Udogie in the left back position.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.