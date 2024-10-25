Danny Welbeck has had a fantastic start to the 2024/25 Premier League season for Brighton, and internet personality and BBC pundit Statman Dave says he would take the 33-year-old back at Manchester United in a ‘heartbeat’.

The Seagulls are currently fifth in the league standings with four wins from their opening eight games. United, on the other hand, sit down in 12th with just three wins to their name so far.

Welbeck a 'fantastic focal point' for Brighton

The striker joined the club back in 2020

33-year-old Welbeck is one of the key drivers behind Brighton’s positive start to the season. He has scored five goals and registered one assist in his eight league appearances for the Seagulls this term.

Speaking on the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast, Statman Dave highlighted just how strong Welbeck’s performances have been, and admitted he would take him back at Old Trafford without question:

“Welbeck is in his renaissance. He’s in a brilliant spot, and he’s got five [goals] in eight [games], which he only managed five in 29 games last season. He has also joined the 100 club for goals plus assists in the Premier League. “It’s great numbers and I think he’s a really good focal point for this Brighton attack. I’d have him back [at Manchester United] in a heartbeat. The mentality, the role model, it’s so important. He’d be great at United. I do miss him.”

Welbeck is a product of the United academy, and he made his competitive senior debut for the club back in September 2008. He went on to make over 140 appearances for the first team before he completed a move to rivals Arsenal in 2014.

He spent five seasons with the Gunners, and eventually departed on a free transfer to Watford. He then joined Brighton as a free agent in 2020, and has amassed over 130 appearances for the club, and has been described as a 'role model' by former manager Graham Potter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Welbeck scored 29 goals and registered 17 assists for the Manchester United first team between 2008 and 2014.

Welbeck signed a contract extension with Brighton earlier in the summer, and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026. At 33 years of age, he is among the most experienced figures in the current Brighton squad.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 25/10/24).